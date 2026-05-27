‘It’s a real problem’: Network runs segment on Trump falling asleep in the Oval Office. The White House fired back with 8 posts in a row

A recent CNN News Central segment has sparked a fierce response from the White House after a medical analyst raised serious concerns about President Donald Trump’s health. Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a CNN medical analyst, expressed deep concern over the president’s tendency to fall asleep during the day. The segment quickly went viral online.

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According to Mediaite, on Thursday’s edition of CNN News Central, Dr. Reiner joined anchor Kate Bolduan to discuss President Trump’s health ahead of his visit to Walter Reed Medical Center. He stated that the president has severe daytime somnolence, often falling asleep in the Oval Office and other public settings.

He also pointed out that chronic insomnia is a serious illness that can increase the risk of dementia, reduce cognitive function in older people, and even cause cardiac problems. The White House was not happy about the segment going viral. The official “Rapid Response” account on X fired back at CNN with eight posts in a row, accusing CNN anchors of falling asleep on air, using freeze-frames and short clips showing them with their eyes closed.

The White House’s response leaned heavily on deflection rather than directly addressing the health concerns raised

The first post targeted Kate Bolduan, with the account writing, “Wow! @KateBolduan just fell asleep AGAIN as Fake News CNN was baselessly speculating about President Trump’s health.” The post included a screenshot of Bolduan mid-interview with her eyes closed.

The account also accused her of hiding something about her own health. This kind of aggressive pushback is part of a broader pattern of Trump calling out his critics and telling them to shut up whenever scrutiny over his decisions grows.

Wow! @KateBolduan just fell asleep AGAIN as Fake News CNN was baselessly speculating about President Trump's health.



Really makes you wonder what these clowns are hiding about their own health. https://t.co/KxmbgNzfAH pic.twitter.com/0u3iXTeSAP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 26, 2026

The Rapid Response account then went after CNN’s Kevin Liptak, posting a clip of him looking down with the caption, “What’s going on with @Kevinliptakcnn’s health? He’s sleeping on air!” The account made similar claims about Dana Bash, Josh Dawsey, and several other CNN personalities, using freeze-frames and short clips.

The White House Rapid Response account also dismissed Dr. Reiner as a “Democrat hack doctor” in an apparent attempt to discredit him. Dr. Reiner is a cardiologist and professor at George Washington University School of Medicine. Trump has similarly gone on the offensive against Republican critics challenging his policy decisions, showing that his administration does not hold back when faced with opposition from any side.

The account accused CNN of speculating about President Trump’s health without evidence, but did not provide any concrete evidence to support its own claims about the CNN anchors. The White House has not directly addressed the specific health concerns Dr. Reiner raised in the segment.

This is not the first time clips of President Trump appearing to fall asleep during public events have attracted attention online. The segment and the White House’s response have both continued to draw significant attention on social media since they aired on Thursday.

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