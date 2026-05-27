‘Gold Standard for the States’: Trump vows to protect crypto and prediction markets. His family’s stake in both is not a coincidence

President Donald Trump has pledged to protect the cryptocurrency industry and ensure prediction markets “thrive,” setting the stage for a debate over federal versus state regulation. This comes as the Trump family has significant financial ties to both industries.

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Speaking on social media, Trump emphasized the importance of maintaining the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) “exclusive authority” over prediction markets. According to NBC News, he claimed that under his leadership, the CFTC will establish “rules of the road” that are the “Gold Standard for the States,” which is a clear warning to states that challenge federal authority.

Trump’s comments follow a major investigation by The New York Times, which revealed that the CFTC has helped advance prediction markets “at virtually every turn” while softening regulatory enforcement of digital currencies. The investigation also highlighted close ties between the Trump family and the prediction market industry, with Donald Trump Jr. having ties to Kalshi and Polymarket, two of the most prominent platforms in the event-contract betting industry.

The federal versus state battle over prediction markets is heating up fast

Not everyone agrees that prediction markets should be regulated at the federal level. Several states, including Minnesota and New York, have moved to regulate these platforms, with some banning them outright. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a law last week that bans prediction market sites from operating in the state, and the Trump administration quickly responded by suing to assert the CFTC’s authority over the state.

Trump has also been making waves on other foreign policy fronts, with his recent efforts toward brokering peace deals in the Middle East drawing significant attention. The legal landscape is already getting complicated. In Massachusetts, a court issued a preliminary injunction preventing Kalshi from offering certain sports-related event contracts within the state, citing concerns that the contracts could fall within the state’s existing gaming framework.

Trump says “prediction markets” must be protected. His son is on the board of Kalshi. pic.twitter.com/fkZqA60Uws — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 26, 2026

Critics argue that event-contract betting is simply gambling by another name and should therefore be regulated at the state level. The CFTC’s rulemaking process related to event contracts is still ongoing, with public comment periods and potential regulatory guidance expected to shape the long-term boundaries of the industry.

The outcome of these legal disputes will influence how prediction markets operate across the United States, with the potential for access to vary by jurisdiction in a way similar to sports wagering markets. Trump’s family has significant financial ties to both prediction markets and crypto. Donald Trump Jr. has connections to Kalshi and Polymarket, two of the biggest platforms in the event-contract betting space, which has seen considerable growth in recent years.

Trump’s vow to protect these industries will likely face resistance from states that argue the federal government is overstepping. Meanwhile, Trump’s conduct as president continues to draw criticism on multiple fronts, including his controversial Memorial Day social media post that sparked widespread backlash.

The outcome of this debate will have significant implications for the future of prediction markets and crypto, and it remains to be seen how the courts will ultimately rule on the question of federal versus state authority.

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