Trump wrote a scathing Memorial Day post aimed at ‘Dumocrats’, and he’s now getting slammed as the ‘most vile and embarrassing president’

President Donald J. Trump has been branded “vile and embarrassing” after using Memorial Day to launch a scathing attack on Democrats, as reported by The Mirror. This isn’t just a minor slip-up, it’s a pretty wild way to observe a day meant for solemn reflection and honoring fallen heroes.

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The president took to Truth Social early Monday, posting what seemed like a holiday greeting at first. “Happy Memorial Day to all, including the Dumocrats, who disrespect our Military and all of the tremendous success that it has had over the last year,” the 79-year-old wrote, using his new favored nickname for his political opponents. He then added, “God Bless those that have made the ultimate sacrifice. I love you all! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

This post sparked immediate and widespread backlash from users on X. One user on X voiced their concern, stating, “Memorial Day should be about honouring fallen heroes and uniting the nation, not reigniting political divisions or insults.” Another user really hammered home the point, asking, “Does he not realize that there are military folk who are Democrats?? It is HE who is disrespecting the military by being a s— commander in chief.”

Many were quick to point out the contradiction of using a day of remembrance for political insults

The criticisms didn’t stop there, with a third person declaring, “He has lost what little marbles he had. This is a senile old child.” The strongest reaction came from another X user who commented, “Disgusting. He is no statesman. Just the most vile and embarrassing president this country has ever seen. By a lot.”

It’s important to remember what Memorial Day is actually about. This holiday, which falls on the last Monday of May each year, is officially dedicated to mourning the nation’s fallen service members. According to the Congressional Research Service, it’s a day for reflection and remembrance of those who died while serving in the U.S. military.

The holiday even includes the National Moment of Remembrance, encouraging all Americans to pause at 3:00 PM for a moment of silence. Its origins trace back to the American Civil War, a conflict that saw over 600,000 service members lose their lives between 1861 and 1865. The first national observance, then called Decoration Day, happened on May 30, 1868, when Union veterans called for decorating war graves with flowers.

Trump’s Memorial Day message wasn’t an isolated incident; it was part of an early morning social media spree targeting Democrats. He followed up with another post, declaring, “The Dumocrats have BAD POLICY, AND BAD CANDIDATES. Other than that, they are doing quite well! President DJT.”

Before his Memorial Day message, the president had also gone on a lengthy rant about his political opponents who criticized his negotiations with Iran to end the war. “I laugh at all of the Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools who know nothing about the potential deal I am making with Iran, things that haven’t even been negotiated yet, weak and ineffective people like failed Senator Thom Tillis (Soon out of office!), Bill Cassidy, who just suffered a massive Primary loss, really bad Congressman Thomas Massie, a major sleazebag who lost in a landslide to a great American Patriot (Endorsed by ‘TRUMP’) after showing tremendous disloyalty to his Party (and Country!), and almost all Dumocrats, people that have totally lost their way, constantly supporting bad policy and even worse candidates, but are constantly critical of each and every fantastic win I have,” Trump wrote.

He continued, “These people should go home and rest, they do nothing but create division and loss. In other words, they are losers! The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal. It will be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration, which was a direct and open path to a Nuclear Weapon for Iran. No, I don’t do deals like that! President DJT.”

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