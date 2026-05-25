Trump said a deal with Iran was imminent, the very next day he has asked his representatives not to ‘rush’ into the deal

President Donald Trump has just announced that his administration won’t be rushing into a deal with Iran, a wild turn after he said a nearly finalized agreement was on the table just the day before. Trump took to Truth Social to criticize the Obama-era Iran Nuclear Deal. He was really clear, reiterating that any new deal simply cannot allow Iran to have nuclear capabilities, Politico reports.

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In his post, he stated, “The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side.” He also mentioned that even though the U.S.’s relationship with Iran is becoming “much more professional and productive,” the U.S. naval blockade will continue its operations until a deal is officially signed.

This Sunday announcement comes right after a flurry of activity on Saturday. President Trump had revealed what he called a near-finalized agreement among the U.S., Iran, and several Middle Eastern intermediaries.

This deal was aimed at finally ending a monthslong war that has really shaken up global shipping routes, made energy markets nervous, and sparked fears of a much broader economic fallout

He had posted on Truth Social that he convened a call from the Oval Office with leaders from various Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He wrote, “An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed.”

One of the major priorities for the White House and its Gulf state allies, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, was a key part of Trump’s Saturday preview. This critical waterway had been closed by Iran, causing significant disruptions to global energy markets and commercial shipping traffic. Reopening it would be a huge win, bringing some much-needed stability back to trade. Trump had offered few other details about the agreement on Saturday, but he did say it would include this crucial reopening.

🚨 BREAKING



Trump just said live that he told U.S. negotiators NOT to rush an Iran deal.



Prediction markets immediately reacted hard.



Odds of a peace agreement reportedly collapsed within minutes as traders started pricing in a much higher risk of escalation.



That’s why… pic.twitter.com/iMla00zl0R — Simba (@Simba_crpt) May 24, 2026

Despite the excitement around a potential deal, it’s still pretty unclear whether the agreement will formally limit Iran’s nuclear program, its missile development, or its regional proxy activity. These have been the core sticking points that threatened to completely derail negotiations throughout the spring. Trump did assure everyone, writing, “Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly.” He also mentioned a very positive call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying it “likewise, went very well.”

This announcement marks the most significant moment in the war since Trump first announced a ceasefire early in April. That ceasefire had brought the most active and frenzied period of the fighting to an abrupt, but shaky, close. Since then, Iran has continually asserted control over the strait, and the U.S. Navy responded with its own blockade of Iranian ships in the corridor in April.

Trump also took a moment on Sunday to thank the intermediaries who have been instrumental in these complex negotiations. He expressed his hope that their support and cooperation “will be further enhanced and strengthened by their joining the Nations of the historic Abraham Accords and, who knows, perhaps the Islamic Republic of Iran would like to join, as well!”

However, Trump’s efforts to secure a deal haven’t been met with universal approval, facing pushback from both Democrats and even members of his own party. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland, called the deal a “blunder” on “Fox News Sunday,” arguing that the U.S. is in no better position than before the war began. Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina, echoed some skepticism on CNN’s “State of the Union,” stating that the deal “doesn’t make sense” and suggesting that Trump might have received some bad advice from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Influential figures within the GOP have also been urging the president to keep pressing on with his military campaign against Tehran. They’ve expressed a lot of skepticism that Iran would truly give up its control over the strait. For example, Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, who has openly cheered the military action in the Middle East, warned on X Saturday that “A deal that is perceived to allow Iran to survive and possess the ability to control the Strait in the future will put Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Shia militias in Iraq on steroids.”

Sen. Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, also weighed in on Saturday, stating that “The rumored 60-day ceasefire, with the belief that Iran will ever engage in good faith, would be a disaster.” He added, “Everything accomplished by Operation Epic Fury would be for naught!”

Conservative media commentators have similarly urged the president to hold off on a peace agreement, at least for now. Talk show host Hugh Hewitt, for instance, shared a quote from famed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who said in 1940 that wars “are not won by evacuations.” Mark Levin, another commentator, echoed this sentiment on X, writing, “History teaches us that peace deals are best made after the enemy is defeated or surrendered.”

Despite these protestations from some of Trump’s allies, the diplomatic effort really seemed to accelerate rapidly this weekend. Trump confirmed he’d spent Saturday at the White House, engaging in calls with a slate of Middle Eastern leaders. This sudden flurry of calls underscored the administration’s often contradictory approach to the conflict. For weeks, Trump and his advisers had been simultaneously threatening further military action while insisting that a diplomatic breakthrough remained within reach. It’s a complex dance, that’s for sure.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump had told Axios it was a “solid 50/50” chance as to whether he would be able to make a “good” deal or else “blow them to kingdom come.” Actions from U.S. leaders also sparked speculation that there was imminent movement on the Iran front. Trump announced on Truth Social Friday that he would be skipping the weekend wedding festivities of his son, Donald Trump Jr., and remaining at the White House due to “circumstances pertaining to Government.”

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