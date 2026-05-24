‘Will be announced shortly’: Trump says a peace deal with Iran is largely done, and the Strait of Hormuz will reopen

President Donald Trump announced that a comprehensive agreement is being finalized between the U.S., Iran, and regional partners to end recent military hostilities. According to Trump, a deal has been largely negotiated, and final details are currently being worked out. He also stated that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen as part of the agreement.

Recommended Videos

The proposed deal would include an official declaration of the war’s end, the lifting of the U.S. blockade on Iran’s ports, and the start of two-month negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program. This marks the most significant diplomatic progress since Pakistan brokered a temporary ceasefire earlier this month. Reports from the Associated Press and Reuters have corroborated the administration’s diplomatic push, according to Newsweek.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told journalists in India on Saturday that “there’s been some progress made.” Iran’s state TV quoted foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, who described the draft as a “framework agreement” and said Tehran wants to finalize details over a 30-to-60-day span. Trump had previously said he was holding off on military strikes because “serious negotiations” were underway at the request of Middle East allies.

A deal with Iran could ease one of the most destabilizing conflicts in recent U.S. foreign policy

If finalized, the deal would end a conflict that has strained U.S. alliances, disrupted global shipping and oil prices, and triggered the largest U.S. military buildup in the Middle East in recent history. Blockades and combat near the Strait of Hormuz forced global shipping lines to reroute entirely, pushing up oil prices and disrupting supply chains.

Inside Iran, heavy infrastructure damage from airstrikes made an already struggling economy worse, and humanitarian groups warn that millions of civilians now need urgent aid. The proposed deal is expected to face scrutiny in Washington. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a strong Trump supporter, warned about the risks of a deal that doesn’t meet all U.S. goals.

Graham wrote on X, “If a deal is struck to end the Iranian conflict because it is believed that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be protected from Iranian terrorism and Iran still possesses the capability to destroy major Gulf oil infrastructure, then Iran will be perceived as being a dominate force requiring a diplomatic solution.”

If a deal is struck to end the Iranian conflict because it is believed that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be protected from Iranian terrorism and Iran still possesses the capability to destroy major Gulf oil infrastructure, then Iran will be perceived as being a dominate force… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 23, 2026

Iran has continued targeting ships and charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes. Trump has repeatedly threatened to target Iran’s infrastructure if a long-term agreement is not reached. Trump had also called the Hormuz closure genius for U.S. oil sales, even as Americans were paying $4.50 a gallon at the pump.

The president also noted that the Iran conflict forced him to skip his son Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding. During a press conference this week, Trump said he was just one hour away from ordering new strikes on Iran before he was persuaded to let negotiations continue. He said, “I was an hour away. We were all set to go. You’re talking about yesterday? We were going to be striking very, it would have been happening right now. Yeah, it was all done.”

He continued, “The boats, the ships were all loaded. They were all loaded to the brim and we were all set to start.” On Saturday morning, Trump also posted a flurry of messages on Truth Social, including one promoting an image of the “United States of the Middle East,” which showed America’s stars and stripes over Iran, reports Mediaite.

JUST NOW: President Trump posts Iranian map with U.S. flag saying ‘United States of the Middle East !!👀



While Gulf allies have requested that the U.S. briefly pause direct military actions to allow back-channel mediation, Trump’s silent visual implies that something big may be… pic.twitter.com/aM7dv3ZB5X — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) May 23, 2026

Trump’s Truth Social activity over the weekend drew wide attention given the ongoing diplomatic negotiations. The crisis has also hit the aviation sector hard, with jet fuel prices tripling, though some carriers have found ways to protect summer flights from Hormuz fuel costs.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy