A pilot reportedly filed FAA safety reports after UFC event lighting at the White House shone into their cockpit during a Reagan National approach

According to Meidas Touch News, a commercial airline pilot has filed safety reports with the Federal Aviation Administration and the NASA Aviation Safety Reporting System after being blinded by intense lighting during a landing approach at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The pilot, who has not been identified to protect their career, encountered the powerful beams while flying near the White House. The lights were part of the setup for a UFC octagon event hosted on the South Lawn.

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The pilot described the white light as illuminating the entire cockpit and creating a major visibility disruption. They called the experience “10 times worse than any laser illumination event” they had encountered in their professional career. Laser strikes are already considered a serious aviation safety concern, and the pilot’s account places this incident well beyond that threshold.

After the incident, the pilot contacted a local FAA office to raise their concerns. According to the pilot, FAA personnel reportedly told them to contact the White House directly regarding the lighting situation. Reagan National Airport is located in a particularly sensitive area, where aircraft frequently fly at low altitudes over major Washington landmarks, making sudden visual impairment a significant hazard.

UFC White House event lighting reportedly blinded a pilot on final approach at Reagan National

The lighting that reportedly affected the pilot was part of a testing phase for an event scheduled for June 9, 2026. A lawsuit was filed to stop the UFC’s White House event, claiming it improperly skipped an environmental review. Aviation safety experts have long warned that sudden exposure to bright lights can damage a pilot’s night vision, which is critical during the transition between reading instrument panels and maintaining external visual awareness during a landing approach.

As of now, it is unclear whether other flight crews experienced similar issues during the event held that Sunday night. There has been no official word from the FAA on whether a formal review of the matter is planned.

🚨EXCLUSIVE: A commercial airline pilot tells MeidasTouch they filed FAA and NASA safety reports after lighting from Trump’s UFC event at the White House allegedly flooded their cockpit on approach to Reagan National. The pilot called it “10 times worse than any laser… — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 12, 2026

The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny of aviation safety in the Washington region following a fatal midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter near the same airport earlier in the year. That crash brought renewed attention to flight corridor safety in the area. Security around the White House has also faced broader legislative debate, with a bipartisan bill to separate the Secret Service from DHS gaining momentum in Congress.

The pilot’s reports to both the FAA and the NASA Aviation Safety Reporting System serve as the official record of the incident for now. The NASA system is a voluntary, confidential program that allows aviation professionals to report safety concerns without fear of penalty, and is widely used to flag hazards that may not otherwise surface through official channels. Whether coordination between event organizers and aviation authorities will change as a result of this incident has not been confirmed by any official source.

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