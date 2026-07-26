Man took his golden retriever to PetSmart for a ‘slight trim.’ The internet is shocked at the state the dog was returned: ‘They messed it up’

A trip to the groomer for a simple trim turned into a nightmare for one golden retriever owner after his dog was returned with a drastic unauthorized shave, as reported by BroBible. The owner of the dog, Lacy, shared the results of the PetSmart grooming session on TikTok, where the video has already racked up more than 902,000 views. It is clear that this was not the minor cleanup the owner had intended for his pet.

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In the video, the creator explains that he brought Lacy in for a slight trim, but he was shocked by the final result. He pans the camera over to the dog, which appears almost completely shaven, leaving only the fur on her head and tail intact. The owner expresses his frustration clearly in the footage by stating, “This is the dog they gave me back. What the f—? They messed it up. They left her tail and her head.”

This situation is particularly concerning because golden retrievers possess a double coat, which is essential for their health. Dr. Jerry Klein, who serves as the chief veterinary officer for the American Kennel Club, explains that this process “makes the dog susceptible to heat stroke, and can result in improper hair growth and the possibility of follicle damage.” The inner layer of this coat acts as a natural thermostat, helping the dog stay cool during the summer and warm when the weather turns cold.

The long-term impact on a dog’s appearance can also be quite significant

The American Kennel Club notes that shaving a double coat down to the skin often causes the undercoat to grow back much faster than the guard hairs. This imbalance frequently leads to a coat that looks patchy and changes in both texture and color.

While some groomers might argue that shaving is necessary for matted fur, experts generally agree that it is better to avoid it. Instead, the American Kennel Club suggests that owners maintain a routine of regular washing and brushing to prevent matting from occurring in the first place.

Many viewers who saw the TikTok video were quick to express their own frustration and horror at the situation. One commenter, who identified as a groomer, advised the owner to file a formal complaint, stating, “We should absolutely never ever shave double coated dogs because it can ruin their coats forever. And even if she was matted, we only shave the section that is matted.” Another viewer added that shaving a golden retriever is a major mistake, noting that it is grooming 101.

Lacy’s owner confirmed that he has taken steps to address the issue by sending a formal complaint to corporate. He expressed his disappointment in his reply to a commenter, mentioning that he is worried about the potential for permanent damage to her beautiful coat. The owner also acknowledged the health risks, noting that while some people incorrectly assume a shaved dog stays cooler, the reality is that the dog is actually at a much higher risk for heat stroke.

PetSmart eventually responded to the viral post through their official account. A representative requested that the owner provide his contact information and the specific store location so that their field leadership team could investigate the matter. While the owner mentioned that he did send a direct message to the account, the status of that communication remains unclear.

Despite the ordeal, the owner did provide a small update for his followers, noting that his bald-headed buddy is still acting as happy as a clam.

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