Madison police shoot and kill a man during a street struggle, and the chief says a knife is why officers opened fire

Madison police officers fatally shot a man in the middle of a street on Wednesday after a physical struggle escalated during an attempted detainment. Four officers were reportedly trying to restrain the man, described by authorities as being in his early thirties, when the encounter turned deadly. A bystander captured the entire sequence on camera, offering a firsthand look at the struggle that preceded the shooting.

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As per TMZ, the footage shows the four officers wrestling with the man in the street, appearing to attempt to pin his arms back to gain control. As the struggle continued, one officer attempted to deploy a taser, shouting “Taser! Taser! Taser!” to alert the other officers. Seconds later, gunshots were heard, and the man’s body reportedly went limp.

Madison Police Chief John Patterson said the officers opened fire only after the man allegedly pulled out a fixed blade and injured one of the officers during the struggle. That detail is central to the ongoing investigation, since it speaks directly to the threat officers say they were facing at the moment shots were fired. Patterson has asked the public to withhold judgment until investigators can determine the full sequence of events, noting that the circulating video represents only one angle. A separate angle of the incident has reportedly been obtained by WISN News.

None of the officers involved were wearing body cameras

The absence of body camera footage from any of the officers involved is expected to be a significant point of scrutiny as the investigation continues. Without that footage, investigators are relying on bystander video and witness statements to reconstruct what happened during the encounter. Given the seriousness of an officer-involved death, the lack of documentation is likely to remain a central issue throughout the review process.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is now handling the review, as required under state law whenever a death results from law enforcement action. The division is tasked with compiling a full report for the local prosecutor’s final determination. If prosecutors ultimately find no basis to charge the officers, the investigative report is expected to become publicly accessible, though portions may be redacted under Wisconsin’s public records law.

Scrutiny of law enforcement conduct during physical confrontations has drawn attention in other recent cases as well, amid a separate incident involving Texas ICE agents detaining a woman that also raised questions about officer conduct caught on video.

The identity of the man has not yet been released, and authorities say the investigation remains in its early stages as they continue gathering evidence. The Division of Criminal Investigation’s findings will ultimately determine whether the shooting is referred for prosecutorial review.

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