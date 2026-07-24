Video appears to show Texas ICE agents detaining a woman, then one allegedly confronts the man recording: ‘Why’d you hit me?’

An incident involving ICE is being talked about on social media. What happened is that the Texas ICE agents were allegedly detaining a woman outside a Sam’s Club gas station. According to The Nerd Stash, as the agents were detaining this woman, a man from the bystanders was recording and questioning the agent about whether the allegations against the woman were true. However, this reportedly escalated into a confrontation, with one of the agents allegedly shoving the man who was recording.

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The footage was shared on Instagram by mrcheckpoint_, who claimed one of their followers sent it to them. As shown in the video, three officers can be seen arresting a woman. The man, who appears to be recording, then asks the officers, “What happened?” Then one of the officers in black glasses can be heard saying, “She’s under arrest.” He then claims that this woman was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and also states that she has been previously deported.

This doesn’t seem to silence the man who was recording, as he continues to challenge the officer’s claims. Following this, it appears that the situation escalated as the man claimed that one of the officers shoved him. He can be heard asking, “Why’d you hit me, bro?” Later, all the officers can be seen getting inside a vehicle and driving off from the scene. No public comment from ICE regarding the incident could be found.

It appears that the man kept questioning the officer before he allegedly got shoved

Apparently, when the officer in black glasses stated why this woman was being taken away, the man who was recording can be heard denying it. As shown in the footage, the officer then claims, “I have her whole rep sheet; I have been following her forever.” However, this doesn’t seem to stop the man from questioning, as he continues to ask, “Let me see the evidence.” The officer then tells him to back up.

ICE aggressively detain woman at gas station—physically assaults U.S. citizen for filming.



"Why did you hit me?" cries woman.

"I didn’t do anything!"



Agent then charges toward man filming—twice.



Both times shoving man backwards hard—while trying to hit phone out of his hand.… pic.twitter.com/MAZD0ccklD — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) July 22, 2026

The clip doesn’t clearly show what happened, but that was the part where the man asks, “Why’d you hit me, bro?” Apart from Instagram, this clip appears to be reshared on Twitter/X by @LongTimeHistory, garnering over 100,000 views. Several users have shared their opinions on the ICE detention concern. One claimed, “Doesn’t the video guy have the right to stand his ground if he feels threatened in Texas. Just saying.”

While another seemed to be on the officer’s side, saying, “I don’t care. I don’t care about illegals nor do I care about the idiots assaulting our agents. Deport illegals & Arrest the idiots.” It appears that the viewers were divided, with some on the officer’s side while others were on the man’s who claimed he got shoved.

The identity of those involved remains unknown, and the incident is not independently verified.

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