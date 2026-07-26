Trump shares an AI image of a giant air filter spanning the US-Canada border days after slapping Canada with a 50% tariff

President Donald Trump has repeated his threat to build an air filter barrier between the United States and Canada. Trump shared an AI-generated image on Truth Social on Saturday evening showing what he called a “North America Air Filter Barrier”, a large furnace-style filter running along the northern US border with Canada, with a sign reading “Clean Air. Clear Borders.” beneath it.

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Trump has not indicated the barrier is a real policy proposal, and no official plans for such construction have been announced.

The post came days after Trump imposed a 50 percent tariff on Canada on Monday over wildfire smoke that has affected air quality in several US cities, according to a White House fact sheet, reports the Daily Mail.

Tariffs target goods from wine to hockey sticks

The White House said the tariffs take effect in 30 days and cover products including wine, hockey sticks and cement. A Trump administration official said the president had also asked aides to look into additional tariffs tied to wildfire smoke after accusing Canada of “coming in and poisoning our air.”

𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝟬𝟴:𝟭𝟲 𝗔𝗠 𝗣𝗦𝗧 𝟬𝟳.𝟮𝟱.𝟮𝟲 – 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁



President Trump just posted this image of a giant air filter blocking all of their Canadian fire smoke from the U.S., so we brought it to life!😂



Trump is always keeping our… pic.twitter.com/zjgTFE9T52 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 25, 2026

The tariff announcement followed Trump’s claim that Canada has unfairly discriminated against American autos, alcohol and dairy products. Trump also said last week that the US was being “invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable,” and that he would hold “Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their forests and brush.”

The tariffs followed a meeting between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the World Cup final, where the two appeared friendly. Carney said the tariffs have hurt people on both sides of the border and said he was prepared to work to strengthen Canada and support Canadian workers.

More than 70 percent of Canada’s exports go to the US, its largest trade partner. Carney said Canada is intensifying negotiations with the US to reach a broader trade deal but is prepared to respond if the 50 percent tariffs take effect. “If these tariffs, or other measures come into force, there’s a full range of things that we can do in that regard,” Carney said after meeting with Canada’s premiers and territorial leaders in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island on Thursday.

Carney said “everything’s on the table” if an agreement can’t be reached before the tariffs take effect, but added that Canada does not plan to act first. “We don’t need to respond in advance,” he said. “In fact, I think it would be counterproductive at this stage to respond in advance.”

The new tariffs cover goods including honey, liquor, cement, dairy products, some wood products and hockey sticks. They exclude energy products, potash, fish and critical minerals, but include goods previously protected under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). That 2020 trade pact was not renewed by the US, triggering a new round of negotiations that could continue until 2036.

#WATCH | Mixed global markets, the US imposes a 50% tariff on select Canadian goods, the UK gets a new Prime Minister, commodities see a slight cool-off, precious metals edge higher, West Asia remains on the boil, and Trump reiterates attacks in retaliation for fallen US troops… pic.twitter.com/QUlfDbenQR — ET NOW (@ETNOWlive) July 21, 2026

Carney suggested the tariff threat could be a negotiating tactic. “We’ve seen a series of trade negotiations that the US has undertaken, and normally there’s a deadline,” he said. “Normally there’s an outsized tariff associated with that deadline.” Carney said he believes there is willingness among American officials to reach a trade deal.

Trump and Carney discussed the Ontario wildfires during their meeting at the World Cup final, after smoke from the fires spread over cities across the US. The smoke has also prompted a response from lawmakers, including an Ohio senator’s push to sanction Canada over repeated air quality alerts.

Trump said the conversation with Carney went well but said he told him, “You’ve got to stop these fires from coming in and poisoning our air. Our air’s being poisoned.” Trump added, “I have a good relationship with Mark Carney, but you know, we got to stop the fires up there,” and, “If we can help them, we’ll help them, but maybe they should pay us some damages or something, or [we] should do some tariffs.”

Trump also described the smoke as “terrible” and pointed to conditions in Detroit, where assembly line workers at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant were sent by ambulance to nearby hospitals on Thursday, according to the Detroit Free Press. Smoky conditions were also reported in Washington, DC, and New York City.

The tariff threats against Canada come as Trump has separately threatened tariffs on Mexico over an outbreak of cyclosporiasis, a parasite linked to contaminated food or water, tied to shredded lettuce. Cases have risen to 11,000 across 41 states, according to health officials.

Officials have suggested the outbreak may be linked to lettuce from Taylor Farms supplied to Taco Bell restaurants in nine states, though tests on lettuce from a Taylor Farms facility in Mexico returned a false positive. A voluntary recall remains in place, and the company temporarily closed its Central Mexico site on Thursday.

The Trump administration also announced a separate wave of tariffs on Friday targeting 60 trading partners, with rates ranging from 10 to 12.5 percent, affecting China, India and the European Union. The new duties follow a Supreme Court ruling in February that struck down several of Trump’s previous tariffs, after which the administration used different legal authorities to reimpose a 10 percent tariff that expired after 150 days on Friday.

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