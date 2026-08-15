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Category:
True Crime
News

Houston man faces felony charge after allegedly threatening governor’s office over blocked anime access

Image of Santosh Kumari
Santosh Kumari
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Published: Aug 15, 2026 08:30 am

A Houston man is facing a felony charge after a complaint about access to anime allegedly turned into a violent threat against the Texas Governor’s Office. The incident has raised questions about the state’s age verification laws and what may have triggered the angry call.

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Joseph Roy Ozment, 35, faces a third-degree felony charge of terroristic threat against a public servant in Travis County. According to KXAN, the Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the call.

The case began on July 25 when Ozment allegedly called the Governor’s Office and left a voicemail. The message complained about a law that he claimed was preventing him from watching anime. He also allegedly threatened people working at the office.

The biggest mystery here is what specific anime had him crashing out like this

According to a DPS affidavit cited by the report, Ozment blamed state officials for passing a law that he believed was blocking his anime access. In the voicemail, he demanded that the law be reversed and referenced his Google account showing that he was over 18.

His message reportedly included a threat to stab people at the office. He then demanded officials “Unlock my f—ing anime.”

DPS said the call came from a cellphone registered to Ozment. The employee who reviewed the voicemail told investigators that he feared for his own safety. He also said he was concerned about coworkers and the public at the Governor’s Office.

A DPS special agent stated that the threat appeared intended to create fear of serious injury among members of the public. The agent also believed it could have been an attempt to pressure the executive branch into changing legislation.

If convicted, Ozment could receive up to 10 years in prison. He could also face a fine of up to $10,000. KXAN said it contacted his court-appointed attorney for comment.

Despite the complaint, Texas has not banned anime. KXAN checked major anime platforms including Crunchyroll, HIDIVE and Yomi and found they remained accessible to Texans.

Two state laws may explain the confusion. A 2023 Texas law requires age verification for visitors accessing adult websites. Some adult platforms responded by blocking users located in Texas.

Texas also has an app store age verification law. It requires age checks for people downloading software through stores such as Google Play. The law is currently being challenged in court but remains in effect. This comes after similar laws related to gaming access are raising concerns in other countries.

Ozment’s reference to his Google account could relate to the app store requirements. However, that type of account verification would not satisfy the adult website law. Those sites require users to upload photo identification.

The affidavit does not identify the anime Ozment was allegedly trying to watch or explain exactly how he attempted to access it.

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Author
Image of Santosh Kumari
Santosh Kumari
Santosh currently covers the Social Media and Politics beat for Attack of the Fanboy. She's been in the field of content writing for five years, yet she still can't resist checking for the next big story, even after her shift ends.