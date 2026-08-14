A video of a man causing a scene inside a McDonald’s has spread across X after showing him throwing food and a drink at staff before storming out. As reported by Daily Dot, the clip begins mid-confrontation with the man seated near a window before the situation escalates.

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The footage shows the man throwing French fries at the person recording while repeatedly shouting, “Clean ’em up!” An employee steps in and tells him he needs to leave, but the man continues to demand that the mess be cleaned up as he heads toward the door.

As he exits, the man throws a full drink at the employee and kicks a chair across the restaurant in the direction of both the worker and the person filming. The video’s caption describes it as a “complete breakdown over nothing in the middle of a McDonald’s.” What led up to the confrontation is not shown in the clip, and it remains unclear what prompted the outburst.

Reactions online have been split between frustration and calls for more security

Many commenters online expressed frustration with how the man treated the employees, with some suggesting fast-food workers should have stronger protections against aggressive customers. Others questioned whether there was more context missing from the video, wondering aloud what may have happened before the recording started.

Guy at McDonald’s decides lunch is the perfect time for a full meltdown.



Throws a handful of fries on the floor, starts screaming “Clean it up!” at the top of his lungs, then launches his drink across the table. Keeps going, kicks a chair, and on his way out kicks the door for… pic.twitter.com/aAGMrAcgDg — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) August 12, 2026

A handful of viewers proposed changes they believe could prevent similar incidents, including limiting some locations to drive-thru only. McDonald’s maintains company-wide People Brand Standards that require both corporate and franchise locations to have workplace violence policies, staff training, and CCTV in place, and the company also outlines a broader Global Statement of Principles on Workplace Violence Prevention covering its more than 40,000 locations.

Because the risk of workplace violence varies by location, McDonald’s says it encourages individual markets to assess their own risk levels, a pattern of viral customer-service flashpoints that has also touched retailers like the one behind a recent self-checkout tipping dispute, and it offers optional coaching resources for crew and managers to use before or after incidents occur, a similar customer-conduct debate having also played out recently over Olive Garden’s ID policy for its Never-Ending Pasta Pass.

The man in the video has not been identified, and Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify what occurred before the recording began, as the footage originates solely from a clip circulating on X.

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