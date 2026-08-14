‘I did target her a little bit’: an eighth grader admits going after his ex girlfriend with dodgeballs, and now faces assault charges

An eighth-grade student is facing a misdemeanor assault charge after a physical education class incident that, according to a police report, left a female classmate with injuries requiring hospitalization. As reported by Dexerto, the incident took place in December 2025, and a trial is scheduled for August 17.

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The case came to the attention of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office after a social worker reported that three boys had attacked a classmate. According to reports, the girl was allegedly pelted with dodgeballs as she exited a bathroom, and a police report detailed softball-sized bruising across her ribcage and abdomen.

When interviewed by law enforcement, the boy and two of his friends confirmed they had been throwing dodgeballs at the girl during their gym session. The boys maintained they did not intend to cause harm, though the boy acknowledged targeting her, telling investigators, “I’m not going to lie. I did target her a little bit.” He also described the game itself, saying he did not think the dodgeballs used would cause injury given their small, compressible size.

The boy’s mother has pushed back on the case

The boy’s mother has publicly opposed the charges, calling the prosecution “absolutely ridiculous” and arguing that dodgeball is a standard activity played by children nationwide. Disputes over how far a routine disagreement should escalate have shown up in other viral stories recently, including one where a Chicago commuter was flagged for fare evasion over what she felt was a minor misunderstanding. She has said the two students were on good terms following the incident, citing text messages she says show the girl asking for rides home after the December event.

Arizona High School Dodgeball Game Results In Arrest After 13-Year-Old Is Accused Of 'Relentlessly' Targeting Ex-Girlfriend



Details: https://t.co/hrI8ruCxX4https://t.co/hrI8ruCxX4 — BroBible (@BroBible) August 14, 2026

Arizona’s juvenile justice system handles cases like this differently than the adult courts, prioritizing rehabilitation over punitive outcomes. According to JacksonWhite Law, intentionally or knowingly causing physical injury can result in a class 1 misdemeanor, while recklessly causing injury may lead to a class 2 misdemeanor, with courts weighing a minor’s age and maturity in determining outcomes. Arguments over intent versus consequence have fueled plenty of other public disputes lately, echoing a separate incident where a customer’s frustration over a 15-minute wait escalated faster than anyone expected.

Because the juvenile system is rehabilitation-focused, certain juvenile records can eventually be sealed or expunged once probation terms are completed and there are no felony convictions, a distinction that does not apply to those tried as adults. Minors charged with a crime in Arizona have the right to legal counsel, the right to remain silent, and the right to have a parent or guardian present during questioning, though they do not have the right to a jury trial.

The trial is scheduled for August 17, with two of the three boys expected to appear to defend themselves against the allegations.

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