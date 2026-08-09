Man starts fighting over refund after 15-minute-wait for his chicken dish, and one employee says: ‘This is the kind of problem we have everyday’

A video recently surfaced on X showing a heated confrontation between a customer and restaurant staff over a chicken order, Daily Dot reported. The footage captures a man demanding a refund while arguing with employees, who claim this behavior is a recurring issue they face on a regular basis.

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The clip begins with the man snapping a photo of an employee he is arguing with. While the employee remains calm and agrees to process the refund, the man threatens to contact the company’s corporate office to report the encounter. Because the recording starts after the argument is already underway, the full context remains unclear. However, the core of the dispute seems to be the wait time for the man’s meal.

The customer alleges that he had been waiting for his chicken for too long and accuses the staff of hanging out in the back instead of preparing his food. The employees immediately push back on this claim, clarifying that they were working in the kitchen the entire time. They explain that they had informed the man upon ordering that his food would take approximately 15 to 20 minutes to prepare, rather than being ready immediately.

The situation escalated quickly as both sides traded accusations

One employee, who was filming the encounter, suggests that the man is a regular customer who frequently causes scenes. He notes that the staff is exhausted by these constant interactions. At one point, the employee remarks, “This is the kind of problem we have everyday with people like this who always want to do this.” He later adds, “Remember, these kinds of people are always the worst. Whenever people like this come in, don’t serve them. They don’t deserve it.”

Over some chicken 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/h0GQooH71A — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) August 7, 2026

The video has triggered a wave of reactions on X. Users were quick to chime in, with many focusing on the fact that the customer reportedly visits the restaurant every single day. One user questioned the habit, writing, “Bro eats chicken every day??? You don’t get tired of that greasy mess?”

Other commenters shared their own horror stories from working in food service. One person reflected on a past experience, stating, “Totally agree with you I was a waitress waiting on 10 people. They wanted every thing fast wanted more drinks complained about the food wanted to exchange they were a pain and then they didn’t give me a single penny for a tip. I quit that night.”

While we couldn’t know exactly what happened before the camera started rolling, the video offers a clear look at how quickly a simple request for a refund can turn into an intense public argument.

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