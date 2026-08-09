A years-long neighborhood dispute in North London ended in court after a 76-year-old man admitted to destroying his neighbor’s pond and killing the fish inside. What began as complaints about a noisy water pump eventually escalated into criminal damage that left several fish dead.

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Gerry Duffy claimed the constant sound of the pond pump kept him awake at night because his studio apartment backed onto the neighboring garden, Dexerto reported. He argued that months of disturbed sleep pushed him beyond his limit.

The case, heard at Willesden Magistrates’ Court, revealed that Duffy had repeatedly tried to resolve the issue before taking matters into his own hands. However, prosecutors said his actions crossed the line after he entered his neighbor’s property and deliberately damaged the pond.

Sleepless nights pushed a 76-year-old man past his breaking point

Gerry Duffy climbed into his neighbor’s garden where he damaged the pond’s pump and pipework, the BBC reported. He then poured motor oil and detergent into the pond, killing the fish that lived there.

The court heard Duffy had complained several times that the sound of the pump prevented him from sleeping. His defense said he was told switching off the pump would harm the fish, so the dispute continued without a solution.

A man has been charged with killing his neighbour's fish by pouring motor oil and detergent into their pond 👀👀



The incident happened after he was "driven insane" by the loud sound produced by the water pump pic.twitter.com/63bbP7W0de — Deluxe (@yourboydeluxe) August 6, 2026

Defense lawyer Elliott Stern told the court Duffy had been “driven completely insane by this noise.” Stern explained that his client tried speaking with the neighbor several times before the situation spiraled out of control.

The court also heard an environmental officer advised Duffy that his only realistic options were to move home or keep his window closed. According to the defense, months of poor sleep left him overwhelmed and unable to think clearly.

The advice also reflected how quickly a long-running disagreement can leave neighbors feeling trapped with no easy solution. Tensions between neighbors have boiled over elsewhere too, like when handwritten notes from a neighbor escalated to the point a mom called the sheriff.

Stern also described the incident as completely out of character for his client, saying frustration and exhaustion had pushed Duffy to act. Prosecutors revealed Duffy had previously warned his neighbor, “If you didn’t deal with it, I would.” That warning became a key part of the case after the pond was damaged.

Duffy pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal damage and one count of unlawfully destroying fish. He received a two-year conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £565 in compensation.

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