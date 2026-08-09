The latest viral trend from Korean TikTok has left millions of viewers doing a double-take. A bizarre clip featuring men using straws in an intimate challenge quickly spread across social media. It sparked confusion as people tried to understand whether it was a joke or part of something bigger.

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The video has gained attention far beyond South Korea, VT reported. Many users admitted they had no idea what they were watching. As reactions flooded in, curiosity grew, and people began searching for the story behind the clip instead of focusing only on the shocking visuals.

The answer turned out to be very different from what many first assumed. What looked like a random stunt is actually tied to a competitive livestream format that pushes creators to attract as many viewer donations as possible.

It turns out this wasn’t as random as everyone first thought

The viral clip was posted by TikTok creator Choi Hyeok-guen, who has 10 million followers on the platform. The video shows Hyeok-guen exposing his nipples while two men suck on them through straws. The unusual scene quickly spread across social media and left viewers searching for an explanation.

Image from X @darnyl

The creator has also shared several other NSFW clips that have attracted millions of views. These include a video of a man thrusting on the floor and another showing a highly explicit lap dance. Those uploads helped fuel even more discussion around the account.

Social media users responded with a mix of shock and confusion. One viewer wrote, “I don’t even know what to say, bro.” Another added, “Ok but srsly what is happening in this vid,” as people tried to understand the purpose behind the trend.

The reaction is part of a bigger trend of unusual TikTok moments catching fire before viewers know the full story. One creator’s extreme carrot-eating challenge also went viral after it landed him in the hospital, showing how quickly online experiments can spiral.

The videos are part of an online show produced by the South Korean media corporation, the Lineup Company. The clips belong to a livestream format known as Excel Broadcasting, where influencers compete against each other for viewer donations.

Surprisingly, the race for attention is not limited to such livestream platforms. In a separate stunt, a bizarre Game of Thrones-themed contest turned into a toilet-cup drinking challenge for cash, showing how far some promotions will go to create a memorable spectacle.

As for this Korean trend, contestants are ranked by the total amount of donations they receive during the livestream. The competition often encourages increasingly explicit behavior because creators are trying to attract more viewers and secure the highest donation total before the broadcast ends.

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