A Russian plumbing company hosted a ‘Game of Thrones’ contest where participants drank from cups inside toilets for cash

A plumbing company in Russia has gone viral after hosting an unusual contest that left many people questioning how far brands will go for attention. The event asked contestants to drink from toilets and sit on them for hours in exchange for a cash prize. While organizers insisted the challenge was completely hygienic, the videos quickly sparked criticism across social media.

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According to Dexerto, the competition took place at a Domix store in Stavropol, Russia. It was organized by local plumbing brand EvaGold and was promoted as the “Game of Thrones” contest. The winner was promised one hundred thousand rubles, which is about $1,276, after completing two toilet-themed challenges.

The contest attracted plenty of attention online because of how unusual it looked. Even after organizers explained that the toilets were brand new and unused, many viewers focused on the shocking visuals instead. The clips spread rapidly and turned the promotion into a viral talking point.

The challenge grabbed attention but not for the right reasons

The opening round challenged contestants to finish a non-alcoholic sparkling drink placed inside new toilet bowls. The drinks were actually poured into separate cups with large straws before being placed inside the toilets. Participants leaned over the bowls and raced to finish first. Contestants competed in groups of seven, with the fastest drinker from each group moving to the next round.

People in Russia’s Stavropol drank from toilets for the chance to win $1,300 in a competition organised by a bathroom-fixtures company.



The first round involved drinking a non-alcoholic sparkling beverage from a toilet bowl as quickly as possible. The second required seven… pic.twitter.com/LI1klqjyO1 — Brian McDonald (@BrianMcDonaldIE) July 18, 2026

The second challenge tested endurance instead of speed. The remaining seven contestants had to sit on closed toilet seats for as long as possible. After 10 hours, only two people had reportedly given up. That left five contestants still competing for the grand prize.

The strange competition quickly became a social media sensation. According to The Sun, many viewers described the contest as “degrading” after watching the viral clips. Some residents of Stavropol also criticized the event and claimed it damaged the city’s public image.

Organizers defended the challenge by stressing that the toilets were clean and had never been used. They also explained that nobody drank directly from the toilet bowls because every drink remained inside a separate cup with a straw. Even so, the explanation did little to change public opinion.

It is still unclear who lasted the longest in the endurance round and claimed the one hundred thousand ruble prize because no official winner has been announced. Despite the backlash, the contest succeeded in drawing widespread attention to the EvaGold plumbing brand.

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