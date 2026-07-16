42-year-old starts his own dating website with reviews from his mom after failing on Tinder

A 42-year-old man from England has gone viral after giving up on Tinder and creating his own dating website instead. Rather than waiting for matches on dating apps, Nick Poninski built a website that introduces who he is, what he’s looking for, and gives anyone interested a straightforward way to reach out.

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Poninski launched NickPoninski.com in June, turning it into what is essentially a personal dating profile. The website explains his personality, relationship goals, and the kind of partner he hopes to meet. He says the idea came from wanting to make the jump from “I’ve seen you online” to “let’s actually talk” much easier instead of relying on endless swiping and social media interactions.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Poninski said the experiment has already generated “positive conversations” with some of the roughly 1,200 people who have visited the site. He added that he isn’t trying to attract as many dates as possible but is simply hoping to find the right person. Inspired by his parents, who have been married since 1978, he said he’s looking for a relationship that lasts.

This is definitely more memorable than another Tinder profile

The website doesn’t leave much to the imagination. Poninski clearly lists the qualities he’s hoping to find in a partner, saying he wants someone kind, fun, active, independent, and able to enjoy good conversations, walks, travel, and a sense of humor. He’s equally upfront about what doesn’t appeal to him, saying he’s not interested in drama, chaos, or people who take themselves too seriously. He also notes that dating someone with children isn’t the stage of life he’s looking to enter.

One of the site’s most talked-about features is its testimonials section. Alongside comments from his flatmate and members of his walking group, his mother also leaves a glowing review, describing her son as “very handsome.” The page also features a frequently asked questions section that answers practical details, including where he’s based, how far he’d be willing to travel to meet someone, and what he means when he says “no drama” in a relationship.

Modern dating has also produced its share of awkward surprises. In one recent viral story, a woman discovered unexpected apps on her boyfriend’s phone during a FaceTime screen share, sparking a heated debate about trust and transparency in relationships.

Poninski believes modern dating through apps and social media can often feel exhausting because people rarely know what happens after liking or following someone online. He admitted the website could end up being a terrible idea but said it would still make a better story than spending another evening endlessly swiping through dating apps.

While Poninski’s unconventional approach has drawn laughs online, not every dating story has a lighthearted ending. A recent case involving an AirTag highlighted how technology can sometimes complicate relationships after a woman was allegedly tracked by her ex following a date.

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