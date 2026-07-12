Boyfriend was screensharing while on a FaceTime call. Her partner gets an accidental glimpse on two apps that perhaps had no business being there

Technology has a funny way of revealing the truth when you least expect it. A Reddit user recently found herself in a situation that highlights exactly why you should be careful with screen sharing on FaceTime, Daily Dot reported. While catching up with her boyfriend over a video call, she caught a glimpse of something on his home screen that she definitely wasn’t supposed to see.

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It all started on a regular day when the couple was catching up. The two have been together for about a year, but things have been a bit rocky lately. Her boyfriend had to move away three weeks ago because living where they are is insanely expensive. Since he moved, she has felt him becoming distant, which has been really hard.

During their recent FaceTime call, he decided to share his screen to show her something on his device. While he was navigating his phone, he swiped down on his home screen to reveal his suggested apps. That is when the trouble started. As the woman explained, “TELL ME WHY TF there was hinge and the third suggested app.” When she confronted him about it, his reaction was confusing, as he acted like it was nothing.

She wasn’t about to let it slide

She made him show her exactly what was installed on his phone. It turns out he had both Tinder and Hinge downloaded. To make matters worse, he had even updated his Hinge profile picture to a photo he had sent to her just four days ago. It is honestly tough to wrap your head around that level of audacity.

She decided to dig a little deeper into his activity. She checked his messages tab and noticed there were no conversations, so she believes he hadn’t actually messaged anyone yet. She also looked at his screen time, which showed he spent about 30 minutes on Tinder over the last week. That wasn’t the end of the surprises, though. She also discovered he had spent two hours on Pornhub.

The situation left her feeling hurt and frustrated by his behavior. She felt that he was being immature and wished he could have just had a respectful conversation about the state of their relationship instead of hiding these things.

After she shared her story on the r/GirlDinnerDiaries subreddit, the response from the community was loud and clear. Many people were quick to offer their support and advice. One user didn’t hold back, writing, “Everyone’s parameters for cheating are different, but lol scrolling on dating apps is ABSOLUTELY equivalent to having a plan to cheat at least. Babe nobody downloads Tinder just to make non romantic friends, throw this guy OUT.”

Others focused on the need for her to prioritize herself and move on from the relationship. Another commenter suggested that she should not let him manipulate the situation, saying, “Whether he did or try and failed, nobody worth wasting time on would do this. OP dump him now, process after. Don’t give him an excuse to make a sad scene of it where he tries to gaslight his way out.”

It is clear that for many people, the mere presence of these apps on his device was a massive breach of trust. While technology makes it easier than ever to share our lives with others, it also makes it much easier for secrets to come to light in the most accidental ways. If you ever find yourself in a similar spot, it is worth remembering that your peace of mind is always worth more than a relationship built on hidden apps and distance.

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