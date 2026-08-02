Women went into San Diego Airbnb and found themselves on a photo on the wall. But the internet assures it’s ‘not like the start of a horror movie’

Aubrey and Libby Birrell recently discovered their own family portrait hanging on the wall of an Airbnb in San Diego. The sisters shared their surprise in a viral TikTok that has already reached 4.2 million views, documenting the moment they realized the canvas print featured their own relatives playing in the ocean, BroBible reported.

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The discovery began when the sisters arrived at their rental and noticed a large canvas depicting people enjoying a day at the beach. Upon closer inspection, they recognized their father, brother, and sister in the photograph, along with the specific swimsuits they wore during that trip. Aubrey described the experience as “really strange,” noting that they were initially confused and felt a little eerie about the coincidence. Libby even mentioned in the video that she was spiraling and could not believe the situation was real.

While the internet quickly chimed in with suggestions that this was the start of a horror movie, the truth behind the image turned out to be much more grounded. After looking into the origin of the art, the sisters discovered that their host is a photographer who specializes in aerial beach shots. It appears the photographer captured the family from the air during a past outing and later chose to blow up that specific image for the property.

One user mentioned seeing the same image in a coffee table book featuring aerial photography from around the world. Other viewers reported spotting the same print in various locations across California and Florida. Aubrey noted that they feel all right with the situation now that they understand the context. In fact, the host even offered to help them get their own copy of the print, which the sisters feel would be a fun memento to keep.

This bizarre encounter sparked a wave of shared stories from others who have experienced similar coincidences. One person described finding their mother’s elementary school book, complete with a signature from when she was a child in Chile, at an antique store in Pennsylvania.

Another commenter shared a story about selling magazines to a man in North Carolina and then running into his twin brother in Hawaii a year later, which is a wild level of synchronicity. Some viewers even took a more spiritual approach, suggesting the discovery meant the sisters were exactly where they were meant to be.

The sisters confirmed they made it home safe after their stay. Aubrey noted that the moment they saw the photo, they made everyone in their group come to look at it, and they spent time FaceTiming friends who recognized the family members immediately.

Despite the initial shock, they are viewing it as a cool story rather than a cause for alarm. Aubrey added that they are confident they remember the day the photo was taken, including the specific time and their clothing.

Airbnb declined to comment on the matter when reached for information.

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