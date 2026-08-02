Chicago mobile mechanic helped a man with a stuck wheel, and took a $40 tip after insistence. Some commenters are ‘disappointed’ at him

A Chicago mobile mechanic is currently the talk of the internet after a roadside act of kindness sparked a surprising debate about money. The mechanic, who operates under the name Mechanicoco, found himself in a viral spotlight after he stopped to assist a driver struggling with a seized wheel on a busy road. While the repair itself was a masterclass in using the right gear, it is the post-repair interaction that has left viewers divided on whether he should have accepted a tip for his efforts.

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As reported by Daily Dot, Mechanicoco encountered a driver stranded beside a white SUV. The driver had already spent over an hour fruitlessly trying to get the wheel off, and a previous passerby had already tried and failed to help. Upon checking the vehicle, the mechanic realized the lug nuts were already off, but the wheel had seized onto the hub. He went back to his service vehicle to grab a heavy-duty floor jack and the necessary equipment to finally break the wheel free.

Once the job was finished, the driver was clearly relieved and kept thanking him for the help. The driver then reached into his pocket to offer some cash as a gesture of gratitude. Mechanicoco initially turned down the money, but the driver insisted several times. Eventually, the mechanic accepted a $40 tip. This moment, captured on video and originally shared on TikTok, has since spread across Facebook and X, where it was reposted by the account Body Cam Cops.

The reaction online has been quite intense and varied

Many people who watched the clip focused on the technical side of the repair. One viewer noted, “That tire was really stuck,” and added, “I’ve run into that a couple times.” Another person pointed out that the tools provided with most cars are simply not up to the task, stating, “The included wrench that comes with the car would never loosen them.”

This gentleman is stuck on the side of the road for more than 1 hour trying to get his stuck wheel off of his car. He said another man stopped by but they didn't get have any luck getting it off the vehicle. I'm not a very big person but I have few tricks in mind. Luckily, I did… pic.twitter.com/rWPTiyyYEh — Body Cam Cops (@VnMn22019093) July 31, 2026

However, the conversation took a turn when it shifted to the $40 tip. A significant portion of the audience praised the mechanic for his generosity, with one viewer writing, “God bless them both,” and noting, “The one helped without expecting anything back. The other rewarded him without having to.”

Supporters of the mechanic argued that he was not obligated to stop in the first place and that the driver was clearly eager to show his appreciation. Some users emphasized that mobile mechanics make their living through these specialized skills, and accepting a voluntary tip does not take away from the kindness of the act.

Not everyone saw it that way, though. Some viewers expressed frustration, with one commenter arguing, “I’m disappointed you took the money,” and adding, “You ruined it for me.”

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