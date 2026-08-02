Cornyn and Tillis stalled Todd Blanche nomination. Now another GOP senator says no to ‘a blank check’ on Trump’s ‘anti-weaponization fund’ push

GOP Senator John Kennedy from Louisiana has signaled that he won’t be signing off on “a blank check” for the anti-weaponization fund recently proposed by President Trump, The Hill reported. This stance adds a significant layer of tension to an already complicated situation in the Senate, especially as the administration tries to move forward with key personnel appointments.

Recommended Videos

President Trump stated on Saturday that he intends to “push hard” for a bill that would codify the $1.776 billion fund. The Justice Department originally established this pool of money as part of a settlement agreement with the IRS, but it didn’t last long.

The department actually abandoned the fund in early June, just weeks after it was introduced. This decision followed heavy pushback from several Republican lawmakers and concerns raised by multiple federal judges who noted that the president essentially sued his own government to bring the fund into existence.

Trump’s push for the anti-weaponization fund comes amid the pressure on Todd Blanche’s nomination as AG

Kennedy, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee and is a lawyer himself, mentioned that the president has already conceded that legislation is necessary to make the fund a reality. While Kennedy seems open to discussing improvements to existing legal frameworks, he is clearly drawing a line in the sand regarding the current proposal.

“It has to be coming from Trump”: @GretchenCarlson on Todd Blanche’s refusal to officially kill the $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund as his nomination is in danger. pic.twitter.com/Q2hffZjOzi — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) July 30, 2026

He pointed out that people who feel the federal government has wronged them already have a way to seek restitution through the Federal Tort Claims Act. This law, which has been on the books since 1946, allows individuals to sue the government if a federal employee causes injury to them or their property through negligence or wrongful acts. If the president wants to look at updating that specific law, Kennedy said, “If [Trump] wants to improve it, I’m willing to look at it.” However, he was quick to add, “But I’m not going to give him a blank check.”

Kennedy also raised a specific objection regarding the potential for individuals convicted of attacking police officers during the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol to seek compensation. He noted that those individuals currently have the right to file a claim under the Federal Tort Claims Act, where a federal judge would ultimately decide the outcome. Kennedy made it clear that he would prefer to see that issue “taken off the table entirely.”

This whole debate over the anti-weaponization fund is currently causing major friction for the nomination of acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina have been vocal in their opposition to moving Blanche’s nomination out of the Judiciary Committee and onto the Senate floor while this fund remains a point of contention. This pressure from Cornyn and Tillis actually forced the committee chair, Senator Chuck Grassley, to cancel a meeting that was set for Thursday to consider the nomination.

When asked about the future of the Blanche nomination, Kennedy wasn’t particularly optimistic. He acknowledged that there are ongoing talks between the administration and the concerned senators, but he isn’t convinced a compromise is on the horizon. As he put it, “I don’t know if they’ll reach a deal,” adding, “Frankly, I think the odds are against it. I wouldn’t bet my house on it. And if I were betting your house, it would just be a maybe.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy