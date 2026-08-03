Illinois man called ICE on an immigrant family outside a grocery store. Then he started ranting about Joe Biden

He wasn't gonna let them "tell him what to do with my country"

An Illinois man was filmed calling ICE on an immigrant family working outside a Jewel-Osco store, then turned the conversation toward Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

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The video was recorded by a bystander who witnessed the incident, and shared on Reddit. According to the person filming, the family was working outside the store when the man decided to contact ICE. “This man is calling ICE on someone just trying to make a living,” the cameraperson said while recording.

A woman from the family responded in broken English, saying she would also call the police if the man went ahead and contacted authorities. The man then turned his phone toward the person filming him and began cursing.

Man brings up Joe Biden after being confronted by the bystander

While still filming the bystander, the man said, “This little [expletive] gremlin-looking [expletive] is gonna tell me what to do with my country.” The person recording responded by laughing. Confrontations built around similar phrases about “my country” have surfaced online before, including a separate case involving a stunned internet reaction.

The man then said, “Yeah, thank you Joe Biden for this,” while continuing to film the bystander. The cameraperson replied with disbelief, asking, “Joe Biden?”

The man challenged him to name a single Joe Biden policy he supported. The cameraperson said, “I didn’t like Joe Biden. I never said I liked Joe Biden.” He then asked the man why he was bringing up Joe Biden, given the situation happening in front of them.

In the background, the immigrant family could be heard speaking Spanish, though it was not clear what they were saying. The man kept talking about Joe Biden and later asked the bystander whether he supported Donald Trump’s tax-free overtime proposal.

Instead of directly answering, the bystander asked, “Do you agree with him deporting people just trying to make a living?” The man did not give a direct response and continued talking about Trump. The video ended with the bystander telling him, “You making no [expletive] sense, dude.” It is not clear whether ICE responded to the location after the call.

Similar confrontations involving accusations tied to someone’s nationality have been documented elsewhere, including one incident where a man told another person to go back to their home country during a separate dispute.

The incident has become part of a wider discussion about ICE reports involving immigrant families and the risks such reports can carry, including possible detention or removal proceedings for those reported. It has also raised questions about how bystanders should respond when they witness situations like this one, with some people saying onlookers should speak up when they see behavior they consider harmful.

The video sparked strong reactions in the comments section. One commenter questioned the accuracy of the man’s tax claims, writing, “He was also incorrect. Overtime is still taxed. If certain criteria are met you can ask for deductions when you file…but I doubt this man would understand any of that.”

Another commenter pointed out that the man himself appeared to be an immigrant, writing, “But… He… He has an accent. Joe bye-den?? Better get outta there before ICE shows up homie.” Some questioned the man’s own background further. “Dude looks ‘ethnic’ himself,” one person wrote. Another responded, “I’m Asian, and he definitely looks SEA. He’s a f–king immigrant himself.”

One commenter focused on the man’s demeanor during the confrontation, writing, “He’s not calling anyone and he’s shaking. What a f–king b–h.” Another questioned how often ICE receives similar calls, writing, “Man, I bet ICE gets a lot of phone calls from drunk and/or racists all the time for people that aren’t even illegal. Does whatever number these people call actually respond in any real way?”

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