She asked a man, ‘why are you in my country?’ Then mentioned ICE, and the internet seems stunned: ‘the crazy eyes’

A woman’s strange interaction with a man is spreading online. It appears that a man allegedly asked her to move her car because another driver had reportedly accused her of standing in the way of other vehicles, according to the Daily Dot. Instead, this woman started to question the man about why he was in “her” country, and then she can also be heard mentioning ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

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Her footage, shared on Twitter/X by @Suzierizzo1, appears to provide insights into what happened during this interaction. It starts with the woman talking through her driver’s side window. The man can be heard questioning, “What are you talking about?” Then the woman says something that isn’t quite audible. Following this, the man says, “I’m not doing anything to do with politics.”

This was the point at which the woman said, “Oh, okay,” and then asked, “Then why are you in my country?” In response, the man apparently repeated her question in disbelief: “Why am I in your country?” And then the woman replied with another question, this time mentioning ICE: “Yeah, do I need to call ICE?” During the odd verbal confrontation, the woman can be seen keeping her eyes wide open, which seemingly left the internet stunned. The video overlay indicates that this incident occurred in “Laguna Woods, California.”

Their conversation continues…

Following the woman’s question about ICE, it appears that the man asked what her problem was. Just as he said it, someone in the background can be heard judging the woman by her eyes and claiming, “She’s definitely on something.” Their conversation continued, and the woman stated that she breathes “oxygen” and reads the “Bible” when she has access to it. When she claimed that she read the Bible, the man can be heard questioning why her behavior is like this then.

This woman was blocking cars from parking in Laguna Woods,California so a man asked her to move & she start acting strange.Her eyes were literally bugging out of her head & she asked him why he was in her Country & then said should I call ICE. She made sure he knew she loved God. pic.twitter.com/vZ9RvLiFTM — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 8, 2026

Later, when the woman mentioned having “The First Amendment,” this man told her, “You are acting psychotic.” Then, instead of saying something similar, the woman told him, “Thank you,” and that he’s “So kind.” He then said, “Oh, I know I am, unlike you,” and recalled that she was blocking the entrance to someone who had come for their appointment. Moments later, this woman can be seen driving away from the scene while the men laugh.

It looks like this interaction gained a considerable audience, garnering over 40,000 views. Several seemed stunned by her eyes as someone wrote, “She got them Crazy Eyes(tm).” Another said, “Her pupils were pin points.” While one mentioned, “Lol the crazy eyes, damn.” Apart from these, some seemingly questioned her behavior; one claimed, “Well! Some of them do feel entitled. No one owns this Country. So stop telling people to leave and go back to their Country! This Country doesn’t belong to anyone.”

Another added, “Honestly I don’t think it is drugs, that’s her know it all tradwife personality. With her passive aggressive demeanour she smugly threatens him with ICE. She looks crazy.” The identity of the woman and those involved remain unknown. This incident is not independently verified.

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