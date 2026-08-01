Sen. Bernie Moreno’s daughter accused Max Miller of holding a gun to her head. Moreno was asked if Miller should run, and he replied: ‘I don’t know’

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) was asked whether Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) should stay on the ballot for reelection, following abuse allegations made by Moreno’s daughter, Emily Moreno. He gave a short answer.

Recommended Videos

NOTUS reporter Adora Brown reported that Moreno told her, “I don’t know,” when asked if Miller is fit to run for reelection.

The comment came weeks after Emily Moreno made public claims about Miller during their divorce case. Miller is currently running for reelection in a close race, and Ohio is seen as an important state for Democrats hoping to win both the governor’s office and a U.S. Senate seat.

Moreno’s office declined to discuss the ongoing legal case

Reagan McCarthy, a spokesperson for Moreno, gave a statement to NOTUS instead of further comment from the senator. She said, “While we won’t dignify this baseless attacks by Democrats and their media allies, Senator Moreno will not speak on active litigation involving his family.”

Sen. Bernie Moreno says he doesn’t “know” if Rep. Max Miller should stay on the ballot after Moreno’s daughter accused Miller of domestic violence. Miller denies the allegations. pic.twitter.com/XbCxWaXxKI — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 31, 2026

According to a New York Times report, Emily Moreno has accused Miller of “scalded her chest and stomach by throwing hot water from a skillet at her body; held a gun to her head; pushed her against a wall and hit her head; and fractured their daughter’s collarbone and bruised her shoulder.”

Miller has denied the allegations. He has also filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife over her claims. Court filings from earlier this year have laid out additional accounts of alleged abuse between the two during their divorce proceedings.

Ohio Republican Rep. Max Miller is under growing scrutiny, after a restraining order was filed Thursday by his ex-wife, Emily Moreno.



The filing alleges Miller “physically grabbed” one of Moreno’s attorneys at a court hearing this week. It marks the latest turn in a bitter… pic.twitter.com/QEscCiUFzW — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 31, 2026

The dispute became public when Miller posted about Bernie Moreno on X in May. In the post, Miller wrote, “It is unfortunate that @berniemoreno continues to fund and enable his daughter’s malicious campaign to ruin my life despite his knowledge of her mental health issues. Bernie, this must be distracting from your job. These antics harm your own grandchild. Anytime you want to put a stop to this, you can.”

It is unfortunate that @berniemoreno continues to fund and enable his daughter’s malicious campaign to ruin my life despite his knowledge of her mental health issues.



Bernie, this must be distracting from your job. These antics harm your own grandchild. Anytime you want to put a… — Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) May 8, 2026

Miller has also faced past accusations from Stephanie Grisham, a former White House press secretary who dated him in 2019 and 2020 while both worked for former President Trump. Grisham has accused Miller of domestic abuse as well. That dispute led to separate lawsuits between Miller and Grisham.

Moreno has drawn attention for other actions this year outside of the family dispute, including his push to sanction Canadian officials over wildfire smoke drifting into Ohio. Miller has not commented on Moreno’s “I don’t know” statement as of this report.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy