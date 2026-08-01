‘Landmark case’: Japan arrests alleged ‘first uploader’ behind one of the world’s largest anime torrent sites, Nyaa

Japan’s years-long fight against anime piracy has reached a major turning point. Authorities have arrested a man accused of becoming the original source of a pirated TV drama shared on Nyaa, one of the world’s biggest torrent indexes for anime, manga, games and Japanese entertainment. Investigators believe the case could reshape how copyright violations on torrent platforms are handled.

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Unlike previous crackdowns that focused on people who reshared pirated files, this investigation targeted the alleged “first uploader.” Officials say that role is far more significant because it creates the torrent that allows thousands of others to begin downloading and sharing the content. The arrest is already being described as a landmark moment in Japan’s anti-piracy campaign, CBR reported.

The suspect was arrested on July 28 by the Kyoto Prefectural Police, according to the Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA). The man, who lives in Sagamihara City, Kanagawa Prefecture, is accused of uploading NHK’s Midnight Taxi to Nyaa without permission by publishing its torrent file and distributing it through a peer-to-peer network.

It feels like Japan is finally going after the source

The Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA) described the arrest as a “landmark case” in Japan’s fight against digital piracy. Nyaa receives around 30 million monthly visits, with nearly half of that traffic coming from Japan. The site does not directly host copyrighted files. Instead, it indexes torrent files that connect users through the BitTorrent network. That makes identifying the original seeder much more valuable than pursuing users who download or reshare the content later.

🚨 Japan has arrested a man accused of being the original uploader behind Nyaa, one of the world's biggest anime/manga torrent indexes.



He allegedly uploaded NHK drama "Midnight Taxi" without permission. Nyaa reportedly gets ~30M monthly visits, per anti-piracy group CODA. pic.twitter.com/8zHipYWYOq — Anime & Manga News (@TheAnimeCaliber) July 31, 2026

The investigators began tracking the platform in 2021 through the government-backed Cross Border Enforcement Project. Officials said forensic tools developed by the Japan Hacker Association helped identify the suspect before the Kyoto Prefectural Police made the arrest.

Authorities around the world have been stepping up efforts against digital piracy in different forms. A pirated copy of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey recently spread across social media, drawing millions of views within hours.

Police also suspect the man acted as the first uploader for several other television dramas, mainly works copyrighted by NHK. While the current case involves a TV drama, it could establish a legal precedent for future cases involving pirated anime shared on Nyaa.

Many BitTorrent clients automatically upload files while downloading them, CODA noted. That means some users could unknowingly become uploaders. The group urged fans to support creators by using legal services instead.

“Enjoy content through legitimate channels,” CODA said. The organization added that respecting creators helps support the healthy growth of Japan’s entertainment industry.

Copyright disputes are also expanding beyond traditional piracy. Sony recently sued AI music company Udio, alleging it used thousands of copyrighted songs to train its models without authorization.

This is not the first action against Nyaa. Kyoto Prefectural Police previously arrested three people in 2025 for sharing torrent links containing episodes of Re: Zero Season 3, Kowloon Generic Romance and Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. However, those suspects were identified as second uploaders rather than the original seeders.

The latest arrest also follows another major anti-piracy operation. Seven operators behind HiAnime, once the world’s largest anime piracy streaming site, were arrested after authorities accused them of running more than 100 websites and uploading over 26,000 movies without authorization, per reporting on the case.

Japan has recently intensified its crackdown as the government works toward expanding the country’s anime and gaming market to 20 trillion yen, about $130 billion, by 2033. With several major piracy networks already dismantled, investigators are now expected to place even greater scrutiny on Nyaa and its top uploaders.

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