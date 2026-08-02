Chips Ahoy unveils mystery cookie, invites fans to ‘solve the case’ for a $25,000 Prize

A new Chips Ahoy cookie is arriving with a secret baked inside. Instead of revealing the flavor, the brand is asking fans to put their taste buds to work and crack the mystery for a chance to win a $25,000 grand prize.

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The limited-edition Mystery Cookie first launches through TikTok Shop on July 30 before reaching retailers across the United States on August 10. As reported by Dexerto, the hidden flavor will stay a secret until Halloween, giving fans several weeks to guess what is inside each bite.

The challenge is part of an interactive campaign that mixes snacking with a mystery. The redesigned packaging features an unidentified cookie wrapped in caution tape while inviting shoppers to help uncover the flavor before the official reveal.

Honestly, now everyone will think they know the flavor

Starting July 30, fans can purchase the cookies through the SnackWorks TikTok Shop while supplies last. The wider retail release begins on August 10, giving more shoppers across the US a chance to join the guessing game.

Limited-time food launches have continued to fuel online speculation. Recently, a leaked McDonald’s Happy Meal promotion had SpongeBob and One Piece fans trying to figure out whether the rumored toy lineup is genuine.

Anyone confident they have solved the mystery can scan the QR code printed on the package or visit the official contest website to submit their guess. One correct entry will receive the $25,000 grand prize. Other participants will also have the opportunity to win additional prizes.

Explaining the campaign, Mili Laddha, Senior Director of Marketing at Mondelēz International, said, “Snacking and gaming aren’t just pastimes, but how they connect, recharge and build community.” She added that the Mystery Cookie transforms an everyday snack into an interactive experience inspired by the digital culture many young consumers enjoy.

Brands across the food industry have been experimenting with different ways to capture customers’ attention. Burger King recently sparked online debate after new combo meal prices prompted many customers to compare today’s fast-food value with years past.

The company also created a playful backstory for the launch. According to the campaign, a fictional “glitch” caused a cookie from another flavor dimension to appear. Chips Ahoy mascot Chip is now asking fans to help “solve the case” before the mystery flavor is finally revealed on Halloween.

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