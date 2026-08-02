16-year-old lifeguard breaks silence after saving 10-year-old, says ‘I wasn’t going to let go’

A routine afternoon at a California beach turned into a terrifying fight for survival when a 10-year-old boy was suddenly dragged into dangerous surf. What happened next has made a 16-year-old lifeguard a national hero and earned him praise across the country.

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Days after the dramatic rescue, Ryder Williams has spoken publicly for the first time about the life-saving moment. Instead of focusing on the recognition, the teenager said his only priority was making sure the child returned safely to his family, Bored Panda reported.

Williams’ courage has since drawn national attention. The teenage lifeguard has even been invited to the White House by President Donald Trump to receive a “high civilian honor” for his actions.

He knew there was only one way this could end

Ryder Williams is in his first year as a California State Parks lifeguard. He was working at Tower 2 at Seabright State Beach in Santa Cruz when 10-year-old Nathaniel Rai lost his footing in ankle-deep water. Within seconds, powerful waves swept the child about 45 feet into the ocean.

The father of the 10-year-old boy who was saved by lifeguard Ryder Williams in Santa Cruz says his son was seconds from dying.



Sumit Rai says his son, Nathaniel, lost consciousness during the incident & says his daughter is traumatized after witnessing what happened.



"Ryder's… pic.twitter.com/8K7fEXmnLr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2026

Recalling the rescue, Williams said he immediately sprang into action. “I radioed it in, threw my radio and sunglasses at the base of my tower as I ran toward the kid,” he said in a statement.

He explained that he tossed aside his radio and sunglasses, grabbed his fins and rescue buoy, then entered the water. Williams said the rough surf prevented him from properly securing the rescue tube around the boy. By then, Rai had gone limp as waves crashed over them.

Fellow lifeguard Aaron Bohnen joined the rescue along with several beachgoers. The rescue lasted just over two minutes before the child was safely brought back to shore. The rescue highlights how quickly conditions in the water can become dangerous. In another recent incident, a woman survived a 30-minute struggle in the ocean after becoming trapped beneath a 70-foot cliff during a morning swim.

After reaching the beach, Williams collected medical equipment while paramedics examined Nathaniel. The boy was later reunited with his family.

Reflecting on the rescue, Williams said, “I’m grateful to return the child safely.” He also added, “This is my job and I love it.”

The teenager made it clear he never considered giving up. He later told his father, retired firefighter Shane Williams, “I wasn’t going to let go of that kid because I knew if I let go of him he was going to drown, and I wasn’t going to let that happen.”

Remaining calm under pressure has also proved critical in other life-threatening emergencies. In another recent case, a Montana hiker survived after making one remarkable decision when a trekking pole pierced his side.

Scott Vander Dussen, who filmed the dramatic rescue, later told NBC that he believed the boy would not have survived without Williams. He said the powerful waves caught everyone by surprise and swept the child away almost instantly.

Santa Cruz lifeguards complete at least 56 hours of lifeguard instruction, 24 hours of medical certification training and more than 80 hours of marine safety training before serving on duty, per California State Parks. The agency confirmed Nathaniel had been swept about 45 feet offshore before Williams reached him.

Nathaniel’s father, Sumit Rai, learned about the rescue while he was in Dallas, Texas. He said his son told him he had drowned, lost consciousness, and later coughed sand from his lungs after reaching shore.

Sumit said his son remained in shock during their first conversation and continues thinking about the frightening experience. The boy is expected to travel to Dallas in the coming days as he recovers from the emotional impact of the incident.

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