Tom Kerridge reveals the one ingredient he puts on ‘absolutely everything’ from omelets to pasta

Some chefs swear by expensive ingredients. Others rely on years of technique. For Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, one simple pantry staple has become the finishing touch that transforms almost any meal.

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The celebrity chef says he reaches for crispy chili oil so often that he orders four jars at a time, as per the Daily Post. From breakfast to dinner, he believes the crunchy condiment adds the perfect balance of flavor, texture and richness to everyday dishes.

Kerridge explained why the ingredient has become a permanent fixture in his kitchen. He also revealed the surprising foods he tops with it, from pasta and omelets to cauliflower cheese and even a slice of brie.

This little jar has earned a permanent spot in his kitchen

Speaking to The Guardian, Kerridge described crispy chili oil as his favorite finishing ingredient. Rather than cooking with it, he prefers adding it just before serving because it brings crunch, saltiness and deep umami flavor.

Highlighting why he loves it, Kerridge said, “I put it on absolutely everything.” He explained that the oil is flavorful without being overwhelmingly spicy. He also praised its crispy texture and rich savory taste. His kitchen staple joins a long list of chefs’ signature ingredients, including Giada De Laurentiis’ go-to five-ingredient salad dressing that she says she makes every week.

The chef revealed he buys four jars at once because he never wants to run out. He also mentioned a black bean version. However, he believes the crispy chili variety has the better texture.

Kerridge said the condiment works perfectly on soft foods that need extra crunch. He regularly adds it to cauliflower cheese, macaroni cheese, omelets, cold meats and pasta. He even admitted, “I just put it on a piece of brie. Lush.”

The versatile topping could also appeal to fans looking to elevate classic comfort foods, including fries, which continue to inspire debate after America’s best fast-food fries for 2026 were recently ranked.

The kitchen favorite comes after Kerridge previously spoke about his remarkable weight loss journey. The 53-year-old lost around 12 stone, about 168 pounds, over three years after making major lifestyle changes.

He has shared that becoming a father to his son, Acey, in 2015 motivated him to improve his health. Kerridge cut alcohol, carbohydrates and sugar from his diet so he could stay healthy enough to watch his son grow up.

Despite embracing a healthier lifestyle, he continues creating comforting recipes for television and his restaurants.

Kerridge has also revealed that his son’s ADHD diagnosis eventually led to his own diagnosis. Speaking to the i News, he said, “It’s really helped me to understand myself.” He explained that it also helped him understand why he thrives in the fast-paced atmosphere of a professional kitchen.

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