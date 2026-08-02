Autistic 6-year-old suspended for gun-shaped sandwich, mom says she was ‘just like baffled’ by school’s decision

A Georgia family is speaking out after their six-year-old autistic son was suspended from school over the shape of his lunch. What began as an ordinary lunchtime quickly turned into a disciplinary case that has continued to raise questions about how schools respond to children with disabilities.

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According to the Daily Mail, first-grader John Medina was suspended from Sara Harp Minter Elementary School in Fayette County after he bit his sandwich into the shape of a gun and pointed it at another student during lunch. His parents argue that the school failed to consider his autism before taking action.

Although the incident happened more than a year ago, John’s mother said she decided to revisit the case because she hopes it encourages educators to better understand how autistic children sometimes behave. She believes schools should look beyond punishment and consider the child’s disability before making disciplinary decisions.

It all started with a sandwich and ended in another suspension

According to Atlanta News First, administrators witnessed the lunchtime incident in March last year. Soon afterward, they contacted John’s mother, Kristin Medina, and informed her that her son would not be allowed to return to school following the incident.

A six year old boy in Georgia got suspended from school for biting his sandwich to look like a weapon and making "pew pew" noises with it. pic.twitter.com/cCmdj8uDBr — Pubity (@pubity) July 31, 2026

Recalling the phone call, Kristin said she was left stunned by the school’s decision. “You’re just like baffled.” She told the outlet she believes school officials did not properly take her son’s autism into account before suspending him. Her concerns come as researchers continue to study autism, with one recent study pointing to a previously overlooked trigger that scientists say deserves greater attention.

School records show that John has received more than two dozen disciplinary actions. Several incidents involved him kicking or punching other students during recess. The records also state that John has been disciplined at least 33 times, including 14 suspensions, since 2023.

Fayette County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Patterson declined interview requests but told Atlanta News First in a statement that the district works individually with families through disagreements. He did not directly address the sandwich incident.

John had previously been suspended for pointing a water bottle at another student while making gun sounds. He was also reprimanded after drawing a picture of a pilgrim shooting a turkey. His case also follows other recent school discipline incidents involving young children, including one in which a 5-year-old was suspended after fighting back against a bully.

Kristin said she chose to bring attention back to the case because she hopes it helps school administrators better understand how children with disabilities may respond differently in certain situations. She believes greater awareness could lead to more appropriate decisions for students with special needs.

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