‘Was your florist a rabbit?’: A wedding’s oceanside floral arrangements looked elegant. But a close-up revealed something unexpected

A wedding video posted by a TikTok user named Alyssaa (@alyssaamoroso) has drawn over 10.7 million views after viewers noticed something unusual in the floral arrangements. The video shows an outdoor ceremony by the ocean, with the bride and groom standing at an altar surrounded by lush green and white arrangements. A closer look at the flowers revealed heads of cauliflower mixed into the display.

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The on-screen text in the video read, “me when I got up to the alter & realized there were heads of cauliflower in the florals.” The caption called it the “highlight of the wedding” and said it looked beautiful despite the surprise.

The TikTok video shows the bride in a white gown with a long veil, standing next to the groom in a dark suit, with an officiant beside them. The arrangements around the altar included white and green flowers such as hydrangeas, along with tall glass candle holders. A closer shot showed large white heads of cauliflower placed among the flowers, along with darker green, ruffled plants that resembled ornamental cabbage.

Viewers reacted with jokes about the vegetables in the arrangements

The video’s comment section, which has more than 2,000 comments, filled up with jokes about the unexpected floral choice. One comment read, “People are starving and others are using veggies as decor ..” Another asked, “was the ring 24 carrot diamond.” A third comment joked about the timeline of a wedding day, saying, “when you got to be a backdrop at 6 and the salad bar at 7.”

@alyssaamoroso Honestly, highlight of the wedding was this surprises bc I will never not fondly chuckle at it 🥦 (plus, it looked beautiful!) ♬ original sound – Sonicallygifted

Among the reactions was the comment referenced in the video’s headline, which asked, “Was your florist a rabbit by chance?” Another comment invited guests to the dance floor with a similar joke: “All the ladies to the dance floor, it’s time to toss the broccoli.”

Alyssaa posted a follow-up video on TikTok showing that grapes were also included in the wedding decor, adding to the produce-themed reactions from viewers. She then posted a third TikTok video to explain the situation after a commenter asked for clarification. The on-screen comment she responded to read, “Your wedding looks lovely but I looked at 3 videos trying to find the cauliflower answer and I didn’t get an answer. Please tell us.”

In the video, Alyssaa said she did not know cauliflower was part of her florals ahead of time, and said that was her own fault. She explained that her wedding planner had sent her a rendering of the table setup before the wedding, which included the cauliflower.

“This looks exactly like what my wedding actually looked like, and there is cauliflower in there,” she said, while praising her planner’s work. The video showed the rendering, labeled “IMPERIAL TABLES 16PP,” with white, textured elements mixed into the greenery.

Alyssaa said she originally planned to have pears and grapes in her arrangements and had a Pinterest board built around that idea. She said that plan changed due to last-minute budget cuts. “I just want pretty white flowers,” she recalled telling her planner at the time. Unexpected wedding details can sometimes surprise couples, such as when a California bride paid a premium for an all-white venue only to find it covered in a colorful mural.

She said she only became aware that something had changed about a week before the wedding, during a call where she brought up the pears. “Well, no, remember we switched those for the cabbage?” her planner told her, according to Alyssaa. She said she assumed “cabbage” was just another name for the white flowers she saw in the rendering, and did not realize it referred to actual vegetables. “I genuinely thought those were flowers in the rendering,” she said.

Alyssaa shared a moment from the ceremony itself, saying she looked at her husband, Sean, while his father was officiating, and asked him, “that cauliflower, the flowers?” She said Sean’s father was the officiant. She described the exchange as one of her favorite memories from the wedding day. Wedding plans can sometimes lead to surprising mix-ups, such as when a Connecticut woman booked a hotel and bought a gift only to learn she was invited to the rehearsal dinner.

She said she does not regret how the arrangements turned out. “I wouldn’t change a thing,” she said, adding that she believes the florals looked “gorgeous” and that the mix of produce and flowers made the arrangements “look so full and so beautiful and so organic.” She also predicted the trend could become more popular, saying, “I think it’s going to be a big upcoming trend.”

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