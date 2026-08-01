‘At what point does this get weird’: Woman says her husband’s ‘girl best friend’ shows up uninvited, tracks his location, and also walked in on them

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after describing a series of incidents involving her husband’s longtime female friend, whom she says has repeatedly overstepped boundaries in their marriage. The video was posted by a creator using the handle @thespicycubes.co, under the name Olive.

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The TikTok video has been viewed 2.9 million times and received 271,600 likes and more than 2,600 comments. In her caption, the woman asked, “At what point does this get weird.”

In the video, Olive explains that her husband and his friend, identified as Anna, have been close since childhood. Anna recently moved back to town following a divorce, and the woman says she initially supported the friendship.

Woman says friend calls husband “her person” and interrupts her often

The situation raises questions about boundaries in friendships, which can extend to other forms of betrayal, such as when a woman discovered her friend had secretly stolen and sold her belongings for a year.

She lists several behaviors that she found concerning. According to her, Anna refers to her husband as “her person” and frequently tries to sit next to him, including getting into the front seat of his car. She says her husband “corrects it every single time,” but Anna responds by saying, “Old habits, old habits. I ain’t never done that to anybody.”

Olive also says Anna “constantly interrupts me” when she is speaking, a behavior she says she has not seen Anna direct at anyone else. She says her husband describes it as just being “her personality.” The woman adds that when her husband defends her, Anna often responds by saying he has “changed.”

She also says Anna has shown up uninvited to dinner reservations after turning on the husband’s phone location, which she says has happened more than once. The woman describes one incident from the previous weekend as the most serious. She says she and her husband were being intimate when someone unlocked their front door and walked in. She says their bedroom faces directly into the living room, where the front door is located.

According to Olive, Anna entered and said, “oh, don’t mind me, I always come in at the, the most inappropriate times. I was, I was thinking about you, I made your favorite cookies.” She says Anna then said she would wait in the kitchen.

Olive says her husband told Anna, “We’ve talked about this. You can’t keep doing this,” which led her to ask whether Anna had done this before. She says he told her, “she’s always done this. Like, she’s always been like this.”

After getting dressed, the woman says the three of them spoke in the kitchen, where Anna brought up a “private members-only club” she had recently joined and suggested they join as well. The woman says she later learned the club involved swapping partners. She says Anna told them, “a lot of people, they just start off watching.”

The woman says she declined, stating in the video, “I really like my husband and that’s about it.” She says her husband told Anna it was a joke, but Anna responded, “No, I’m not. Like, I would love it if you guys would just come.” Boundary-crossing situations can escalate quickly, as when a woman showed up uninvited to her sister-in-law’s Maine wedding and a physical confrontation ensued.

After Anna left, the woman says she asked her husband why he had never mentioned the club invitation before. She says he told her, “because clearly we would never do anything like that,” and added that the situation might be “pretty good” for Anna since it could give her more time to pursue other relationships. Olive says that later that night, she received a text message from Anna that read, “don’t tell her, but,” before the message was unsent.

In a follow-up TikTok video responding to a viewer comment, Olive gave additional details. She said Anna had used a spare key to get into the house rather than finding the door unlocked, and that this became a point of discussion between her and her husband. She also said Anna has sent her husband photos of outfits to get his opinion before her dates.

Olive said her husband told her he had already turned down the club invitation on their behalf before, but had not told her that Anna had asked. She said the unsent text was actually sent to her, not about her, and that her husband suggested Anna may be interested in women, and possibly in her.

Commenters on the original video shared their reactions. One wrote, “The next time she interrupts you say, ‘I’m sorry. Did the middle of my sentence interrupt the beginning of yours?'” Another commented, “Red flags all over the place and I’m not a jealous person.” A third viewer wrote, “She’s rebounding and she wants him. I don’t think he wants her, but she definitely wants him.”

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