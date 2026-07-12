Woman says her friend stole and sold her belongings for a year, but she only found out after stumbling on her friend’s secret TikTok reselling account

A woman has claimed that her friend of one year was secretly taking her belongings and selling them through a hidden TikTok account, and that she only discovered it by chance while scrolling through the app. The story was shared by a TikTok user named Katelyn, who posts under the handle @kateysuperspam, and has since been viewed more than 560,400 times on the platform.

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According to Katelyn, the friend in question spent time at her house nearly every weekend throughout the course of their friendship. Katelyn said she is generally not the type of person to lend out her belongings, and claimed her friend was fully aware of this.

The missing items, according to Katelyn, included expensive perfumes, jeans, shirts, makeup, and even her cat’s toys. She said that for a long time, she assumed she simply had poor memory and had left things in various places, never suspecting her friend.

Katelyn allegedly recognized her own belongings listed for sale on a stranger’s TikTok account

The situation reportedly came to light when Katelyn was browsing her private TikTok account, one that none of her contacts knew about. She said she came across a popular account that was framed around borrowing and selling items, and clicked on it out of curiosity.

According to Katelyn, the first thing she noticed on the account was a shirt listed for sale that she said appeared to be her own favorite shirt, the same one she had bought brand new about two weeks before it went missing, still with its original tags from the store she purchased it from. She said she then scrolled further and claimed that every single item listed on the account matched something that had gone missing from her home.

“Even the cat’s toys were posted on it,” Katelyn said. “My perfumes, my jeans, my shirts, my cat’s toys, everything was for sale.” Similar schemes have involved personal items like a child’s handprint flower being taken and later found listed for sale.

Katelyn said she became convinced the account belonged to her friend after noticing that all of her main TikTok accounts, the ones her friend knew about, had been blocked by the account in question. She then said she confronted her friend directly via text message, asking whether she had been taking her belongings and posting them on the account.

Katelyn claimed that her friend immediately denied it. “I don’t know what you’re talking about, I’ve never done that, I would never do that to you,” Katelyn recalled her friend saying. She said she sent her friend every video from the account, but the friend continued to deny any involvement. Similar schemes have been exposed by a close friend to expose fraud.

Katelyn said she has not taken any formal action over the matter. “I haven’t done anything about it because I don’t know what to do,” she said, adding that her friend still denies the allegations to this day. She also claimed that her friend has since told other people that it is Katelyn who steals from her, something Katelyn firmly denied. “Never once have stolen anything from her,” she said. “That’s insane.”

At the end of her video, Katelyn asked her viewers for advice on how to handle the situation. Viewers responded with a range of suggestions in the comments. One commenter urged her to contact law enforcement, writing, “Girl u need to go to the police. This is illegal.”

Another suggested the matter could potentially be pursued through legal channels, though noted it would be difficult to prove ownership: “Its suable but hard to prove that the things are yours.” A third commenter offered a more unconventional approach, suggesting Katelyn create a new account, pose as a buyer, arrange a pickup, and simply take her belongings back without paying, since, in their view, the items already belonged to her.

Katelyn has not publicly stated whether she plans to pursue the matter further through police or any other means. Her friend has not responded to the allegations publicly, and her identity has not been confirmed or disclosed.

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