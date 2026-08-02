He was the only man in his neighborhood book club, and their genre pick of the month prompted him to be asked to leave. Reddit sniffs jealousy

A neighborhood book club member was recently asked to leave his group by the husband of another attendee after the club selected a dark romance novel for their monthly read. The man, who has been part of the club for about a year, took his story to the r/AmIOverreacting subreddit to see if he was overreacting to the situation. His post has gained significant traction, racking up more than 6,200 upvotes as people weigh in on the bizarre confrontation, Daily Dot reported.

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The book club is made up of women in their late 20s to early 40s, and the group rotates both the reading themes and the hosting duties each month. While the recent choice of dark romance can definitely get a bit spicy, the group typically focuses their discussions on plot, character development, and the redemption arcs of the characters involved. The man clarified that he has never spent time with the women outside of these meetings, and his interactions are limited to exchanging pleasantries with the members and their spouses.

The conflict started while the man was loading a chair into his car. The husband of one of the book club members approached him to initiate a conversation with a very specific request. The husband told him that his wife had been way too excited since the club started discussing dark romance. He also mentioned that he found it weird for a man to be in a room full of married women while they were discussing that specific genre.

The reaction from the Reddit community was largely in agreement with the man

It is worth noting that the husband explicitly stated there were no accusations of flirting or inappropriate behavior. He simply expressed that he hoped the man would stop attending the club, suggesting that his departure might help ease tensions in his own marriage. The book club member initially laughed, assuming the request was a joke, but he quickly realized the husband was completely serious.

He did not back down when faced with the request. He explained that he genuinely loves to read and thoroughly enjoys the discussions the club has every month. He stood his ground and told the husband, “I’m not quitting a book club because you’re insecure about fictional men.”

Many users on the Reddit thread pointed out that the husband seems to be dealing with some serious jealousy issues. One user commented, “I don’t think he’s jealous of the book characters; he is jealous of the OP…” This same user suggested that the husband views the man as a threat just by being present while the wives are discussing a steamy book.

Another user chimed in on the thread, writing, “Yup! He thinks they are all going to jump the first man they see after talking about the book.” The consensus seems to be that the husband is overthinking the entire situation. Another person who resonated with the man’s response to the husband added, “Honestly! Imagine being threatened by a paper guy with a fictional jawline…The guy dug his own hole.”

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