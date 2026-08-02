A $1,200 Venmo payment landed in a California woman’s account, and it somehow left her owing $33.88 afterward

A California woman says she received an unexpected $1,200 payment on Venmo from a stranger, and the situation later left her owing money instead. She shared her story on Reddit‘s r/whatdoIdo, where she explained that a sender contacted her soon after, asking for the money back.

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The sender said the payment had been sent by mistake while paying for a wedding venue. The sender then submitted two separate requests asking the woman to return the funds.

Unsure if the request was real or a scam attempt, the woman turned to Reddit for advice. Her post drew attention from thousands of users before she returned later with an update on what happened next.

The dispute ended with fees taken out of the payment

The woman said the sender’s Venmo profile looked legitimate and showed other transactions related to a wedding, which made the request seem believable. Even so, many Reddit users told her not to send the money back directly and to instead let Venmo handle the situation through its official process.

Venmo advises users who receive unexpected payments to leave the money alone rather than sending a new payment back or moving the funds elsewhere. The company recommends contacting Venmo Support directly so it can reverse the mistaken payment.

Venmo also warns that some scams involve a stranger sending money and then asking the recipient to send it back separately. In a different case, a woman used the app’s request feature to seek payback for a date gone wrong.

In her follow-up post, the woman said the sender eventually disputed the transaction. She said Venmo then reversed the full $1,200 payment. Because the original payment had reportedly been processed as a business transaction, she said fees had already been taken out before the money reached her account.

According to the woman, this left her owing $33.88, even though she said she never asked to receive the payment in the first place. Disputes over money sent to the wrong person have also played out in public, including one case involving a public accusation over missing crypto funds.

The post drew a large response from Reddit users, many of whom were critical of how Venmo handled the situation. Some commenters were convinced the sender’s story was not accidental. “It was a scam, not a ‘mistake’. Venmo is well aware of this and they don’t care, as shown by the fact they are siding with the scammers,” one user wrote. Others focused on her experience with customer support.

One user questioned the fee itself: “Why is venmo charging you for the purchase protection fee they took from the scammer? Venmo should be the one returning that fee to the scammer since they collected it. That’s insane.” Another urged her to keep pursuing the matter regardless of the amount. “Whatever you do, please do not let them get away with this. I don’t care if it’s $30 or 30¢, it’s sick,” the user wrote.

Some commenters raised concerns that situations like this could be used by scammers, though there is no evidence confirming that the sender in this case was attempting a scam. One user offered a theory about the sender’s intentions: “If it makes you feel any better, their original plan was for you to venmo them back and then still submit the dispute and double their money. They should be banned from the platform if there was any justice.”

While opinions in the comments varied, most agreed that the woman should not have ended up paying for a transaction she never initiated.

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