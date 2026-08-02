61-year-old ‘Rave Granny’ says ‘when I’m dancing, I feel alive’ as retirees take over the rave club

A quiet retirement was never part of Lynne Cole’s story. While many people her age slow down, the 61-year-old Australian has embraced pounding beats and crowded dance floors. Today, she is proving that age does not decide who gets to enjoy nightlife.

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The woman now known as “Rave Granny” spends her weekends at hardcore techno events instead of staying home. Her journey from depression to becoming a beloved figure in the rave community has inspired thousands who follow her online, the New York Post reported.

What started as one festival invitation from her children changed everything. A single weekend introduced Cole to a new life, and she says she has never looked back.

Turns out, the dance floor gave her a fresh start

Cole, a former live-in nanny from Melbourne, said her mental health declined after menopause and the end of her long marriage. She described feeling invisible and spending much of her time in bed as her confidence disappeared.

Her three adult children encouraged her to attend Defqon.1, a 96-hour festival in the Netherlands promoted as “the world’s largest hardstyle music festival.” At first, she almost refused because she believed society expected older people to stay away from events like that.

She admitted she arrived unsure what to wear and stayed on the edge of the crowd. Once she began dancing, everything changed. “I realized this is it!” she said, adding that she had finally found what had been missing from her life.

Over the past decade, Cole has become an unlikely star in the rave scene. She shares videos as @RaveGranny on TikTok where more than 70,000 followers watch her energetic nights out. She now attends monthly raves and lives full-time in a camper van, giving herself the freedom to travel wherever the music takes her.

Cole is not the only person to embrace a dramatic lifestyle change in pursuit of a happier, healthier life. In another recent story, a man quit his job to attend a Chinese weight-loss camp, later sharing a striking before-and-after transformation.

Cole said the journey was not always welcoming. She recalled hearing comments like “Granny, go home” and “You don’t belong here.” Instead of leaving, she kept returning to the dance floor until attitudes began to change.

Cole’s story is one of several recent examples of older adults challenging expectations about aging. In another widely shared story, an 89-year-old man and his 83-year-old wife left their care home and were later found 118 miles away after setting off on an adventure of their own.

Many supporters now celebrate her videos. One fan commented, “I see my future and it’s bright.” Another wrote, “Yes rave granny we love uuuuu.” Cole believes dancing has changed how she sees herself. “When I’m dancing, I feel alive,” she said.

Her story also reflects growing research on older clubbers. For Cole, the message is simple. She has no plans to stop dancing because she believes every beat reminds her that life is still meant to be lived.

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