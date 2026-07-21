Couple, 89 and 83, escaped care home ‘because they hate it.’ They were just found 118 miles away a week later

Colin, 89, and Claudette Geraghty, 83, were located on Sunday night in Maryborough, north-west of Melbourne, after a search was launched when they vanished from their care home, the Mirror reported. The couple spent about 32 hours missing after leaving the Ryman Nellie Melba Retirement Village in south-east Melbourne at approximately 11:15 AM on Saturday.

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This couple had only moved into the facility last Tuesday, and their daughter, Linda McKelvie, believes they were unhappy with the transition. The couple had actually attempted to flee the facility earlier in the week, which led to police being alerted to the situation. Linda mentioned that the move was a significant change for them after they had been in respite care. She stated, “I think because they were recently in respite care it was such a change for them.”

The couple, who have been married for 65 years since meeting on a dance floor, clearly prioritized their life together above all else. Linda explained that her father feels a strong responsibility to care for his wife, even while he deals with his own health challenges. She noted, “They didn’t really like being in care and I think they just wanted to be home together. Dad thinks he can help her … they feel like all their choices are being taken away.”

Even in their 80’s, the couple is zealous about their choices

After leaving the retirement village on Saturday, the pair made a stop at the Glenn Shopping Centre around midday to purchase medication. They then departed in their white 2015 Mazda 2. The alarm was raised later that afternoon when their neighbour, Sharon Jeikishore, tried to check on them and received no response. Linda was particularly concerned for their safety, as her father lives with Alzheimer’s and her mother has vascular dementia and experiences seizures.

Communication between the family and the couple occurred during their time away. Linda received messages from her father on the day they left the facility. His message read, “Don’t worry, thank you for your help, I’ll make sure I look after her.” Linda responded with a message of her own, desperately urging them to return to safety. She said, “Please come home mum and dad, we are all so worried about you. Even the grandkids. We are all so worried about you.”

The bond between Colin and Claudette is obviously deep, and their desire to stay together is a powerful reminder of their 65-year marriage. It is a tough situation for any family to navigate when the choices of their loved ones conflict with the need for professional care and supervision.

Hopefully, the family can find a path forward that keeps everyone safe while respecting the wishes of this long-married couple.

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