Elderly neighbor came over ‘banging and kicking’ front door and accused man of theft. But it has sparked a conversation about Dementia

A video shared on X by user @RealAshlar shows an elderly woman repeatedly confronting a neighbor at his front door while accusing him of stealing her belongings. The footage, which has already gained over 200,000 views and was covered by Daily Dot, captures a three-minute interaction that has sparked a significant conversation regarding dementia and the daily challenges families face when managing cognitive decline.

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The man who recorded the interaction provided context in his post, stating, “She came over banging and kicking my front door. This time I got my phone for evidence. Why do they continue to allow her to live without supervision and drive an automobile?” In the video, the woman appears visibly disoriented as she insists that people inside the man’s home have taken her property. She is heard saying, “Somebody’s got my stuff in this house. My house.”

The man remains calm throughout the encounter, repeatedly pointing out that her home is located elsewhere and inquiring about the whereabouts of her son. During the conversation, the woman mentions being taken to a hospital and claims that someone has stolen her car and other items. She continues to express confusion throughout the interaction and at one point warns the man, “I’m going to tell the cops.” The man replies by asking her to be careful and requesting that she not return to his property, noting that he would prefer not to involve the police again.

The video has resonated with many viewers who have shared their own experiences with similar situations

One user commented, “If you’ve had a family member who suffered from dementia [or] from Alzheimer’s, you might be in tears watching this.” Another person described the personal struggle of caring for a parent with the disease, noting that it can turn a kind person into a nightmare and often requires families to install locks on doors to prevent wandering.

A different user shared their own family strategy, explaining, “Had to take the car away and put a lock on the door so she won’t wander the neighborhood. Brother and I both take care of her. It’s a terrible disease to have. Be kind; they don’t know any better.”

She came over banging and kicking my front door.This time I got my phone for evidence. Why do they continue to allow her to live without supervision and drive an automobile??? pic.twitter.com/gXokJ8O49g — Ashlar (@RealAshlar) July 1, 2026

While the exact medical status of the woman in the video remains unverified, the public reaction highlights a widespread awareness of the symptoms associated with cognitive decline. Many commenters suggested that the man should reach out to social services if the woman is living alone and exhibiting these signs of confusion. The discussion reflects broader concerns about the safety and supervision of individuals dealing with such conditions.

The World Health Organization reports that more than 55 million people worldwide currently live with dementia, with nearly 10 million new cases diagnosed each year. The organization notes that confusion and wandering are common symptoms of the condition.

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