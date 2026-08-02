Grammy CEO says he’s ‘saddened’ after BTS boycotts new Asian pop category

BTS has taken a bold stand against the Grammy Awards, and the Recording Academy is now responding. After the global group announced it would not submit its music for this year’s Grammys, CEO Harvey Mason Jr. admitted he was disappointed while defending the Academy’s newest award category.

Recommended Videos

Reality Tea reported that the decision came just days after the Recording Academy introduced a new Asian Pop category for the 69th Grammy Awards. Instead of celebrating the addition, BTS said they would step away from the awards process because they believe music should not be separated by language or region.

The move has quickly sparked debate across the music industry. While Grammy officials insist the new category was created to expand recognition, many fans see BTS’ decision as a powerful statement about equality in global music.

It looks like this debate is far from over

Formed in 2013, the seven-member group announced its decision on July 29. Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook each shared the same statement through their Instagram Stories.

Image from Instagram @grammys

The group wrote, “We’ve decided not to submit our work for this year’s Grammy Awards.” They added that they hope music will be recognized for what it is rather than being divided by region or language. BTS also thanked ARMY and everyone who continues to support them.

Harvey Mason Jr. responded publicly after the announcement. He said, “I am saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate.” At the same time, he explained that he respected the group’s decision as a fellow music creator.

Mason Jr. also defended the new Asian Pop category. He said it was introduced to celebrate the diversity and growth of pop artists across Asia. According to him, the category was designed to give important artists more visibility rather than separate them from the rest of the field.

The discussion comes as other parts of the music industry are also rethinking their rules, with major record labels recently proposing new guidelines aimed at keeping AI-generated tracks out of music charts.

He further explained that expanding the number of categories allows more artists to receive recognition from the Recording Academy’s 15,000 voters. He emphasized that the goal was to broaden opportunities instead of creating divisions.

Fans strongly supported BTS after the announcement. One supporter wrote, “Legendary move by BTS!” Another praised the group for standing against racism and xenophobia. Many others described the decision as another example of BTS using its global influence to challenge industry norms while supporting artists around the world.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy