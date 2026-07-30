Record labels propose a new set of guidelines, and it’s to stop AI-generated tracks from appearing in charts

A major coalition of record labels is pushing for strict new guidelines to prevent AI-generated music from taking over industry charts. Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music are leading this effort, alongside partners like BMG, Believe, Concord, Dirty Hit, Glassnote Records, HYBE Corp., Mom+Pop Music, and Partisan Records, Variety reported. These companies are demanding that only music described as substantially human-made should qualify for official chart recognition.

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The proposed criteria for getting a track onto the charts are quite specific. Labels want to ensure that any AI tools used in the creative process were properly authorised and lawful. They also want to make sure that tracks do not raise concerns about manipulated streams or artificial chart inflation. Perhaps most importantly, the proposal insists that artists must disclose on platforms whenever a track was made using generative AI.

“The framework would establish a clear boundary between human-led creativity and works that are purely synthetic or generated by unauthorized AI models,” the groups said in a press release. They added, “It will also help to ensure that any tracks with a fraudulently boosted stream count are not recognised and celebrated in the charts. These principles would enable official charts to accommodate appropriate use of AI in the creative process whilst remaining an authentic celebration of human artistry.”

This push for regulation is happening against a backdrop of legal friction

Many of these record labels are currently involved in lawsuits against generative music platforms like Suno and Udio. The labels allege that these platforms trained their models using copyrighted songs without permission. While we have not seen an AI-generated song hit the Hot 100 yet, these tracks have already started appearing on other rankings, such as the Hot Gospel Songs chart and the Hot R&B Charts.

Major Record Labels Call to Disqualify AI Slop Songs From Global Charts https://t.co/taJwcMJ81I — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 29, 2026

The proposal follows another recent initiative from earlier this month. A wide range of industry organizations, including the RIAA, IFPI, the Grammys, and SAG-AFTRA, introduced a new labeling program. That program focuses on identifying whether a song was produced wholly or substantially with AI. It seems the entire music industry is aligning to create a standard for how we identify and value human work versus machine-generated content.

It is worth noting that Billboard, which manages these charts, has not yet commented on the proposal. A spokesperson did not respond to an immediate request for comment regarding these potential changes.

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