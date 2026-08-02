Robert Pattinson’s daughter sees him in Batman makeup over FaceTime so often, she’s stopped calling him by his real name

Robert Pattinson’s two-year-old daughter has started calling him by a new nickname. Instead of using his real name, she now calls him “Daddy Batman.”

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The nickname comes after several FaceTime calls where Pattinson appeared covered in blood and black makeup while filming The Batman: Part II. His wife, Suki Waterhouse, shared the story during a recent interview.

According to Brobible, Waterhouse and Pattinson got engaged in 2023 and welcomed their daughter in March 2024. The couple has been together since 2018.

Waterhouse explained the nickname during an interview

Waterhouse spoke about the FaceTime calls during an interview with And The Writer Is…. She described what their daughter sees when she calls her father while he is on set. “She’s on FaceTime to her Dad, who today is covered in blood with huge black circles around his eyes. She calls him ‘Daddy Batman’ now, because he’s always dressed up like that, for the next seven months,” Waterhouse said.

Looks like Robert Pattinson has officially earned a new superhero title at home. 🦇 The #Batman star’s 2-year-old daughter has the cutest nickname for her famous dad — “Daddy Batman”: https://t.co/oSL7lVcA0C pic.twitter.com/pHR0cUGKia — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) July 31, 2026

The comment gives a glimpse into what daily life looks like for the family while Pattinson is deep into filming. According to Waterhouse, the makeup and blood are a regular sight on their video calls, not a one-time occurrence.

The Batman: Part II is currently in production after facing multiple delays. The film’s release date was pushed from October 2027 to February 2028, and Matt Reeves marked the announcement by sharing new test footage of Batman.

Pattinson is also working on several other projects this year. In 2026, he is set to appear in The Drama, The Odyssey, Primetime, Here Comes the Flood, and Dune: Part Three. His preparation for one of these roles even led to a strange on-set encounter with Matt Damon.

Waterhouse has also stayed busy with her own career this year. She released her third studio album, Loveland, on July 10, adding to a busy stretch for both her and Pattinson professionally.

The Batman: Part II features a large cast alongside Pattinson. The film also stars Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, and Charles Dance in roles that have not yet been detailed publicly.

Director Matt Reeves addressed the film’s delay by releasing new material for fans. He unveiled the movie’s logo along with first-look test footage showing Pattinson’s Batman in a snowy setting. The footage marked the first official look at Pattinson back in the role since the original film’s release. Fans have been waiting for updates on the sequel since it was first confirmed to be in development.

With filming now underway and set to continue for several more months, Waterhouse’s comments suggest Pattinson’s daughter will likely keep seeing her father in costume during their calls for some time.

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