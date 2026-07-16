‘The Batman 2’ delayed once again to February 2028 release, but Matt Reeves has dropped first camera test footage of Robert Pattinson’s return

The Batman Part II is officially pushing its theatrical debut to February 18, 2028, Variety reported. This move marks yet another shift for the highly anticipated sequel, which is now landing nearly six years after the initial March 2022 release of the first film. Matt Reeves shared this update on Vimeo, and he paired the announcement with some exciting first camera test footage of Robert Pattinson back in the suit as the Dark Knight.

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Reeves is working hard on this one, having co-written the screenplay alongside Mattson Tomlin. While we know Robert Pattinson is returning, the rest of the cast list is stacked with talent including Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry, and Sebastian Koch. It is a bit frustrating that plot details and the specific roles for this supporting cast are still completely under wraps, but that just adds to the mystery of what Reeves is building.

Originally, the film was slated for October 2, 2026, and then it was pushed to October 1, 2027. When the first delay was announced, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn took to Threads to provide some perspective on why these gaps happen. He noted that it is fairly common for big-budget sequels to take their time.

This isn’t the first time the schedule has shifted

He pointed out, “To be fair, a 5-year gap or more is fairly common in sequels,” and added, “7 years between ‘Alien’ and ‘Aliens.’ 14 years between ‘Incredibles.’ 7 years between the first two ‘Terminators.’ 13 years between ‘Avatars.’ 36 years between ‘Top Guns.’ And, of course, six years between ‘Guardians Vol 2’ and ‘Vol 3.’”

Warner Bros. is shuffling quite a few other projects alongside this change. J.J. Abrams has a mysterious new project titled The Great Beyond, which features Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega. It has been moved from November 13, 2026, to October 1, 2027, effectively taking the slot previously held by The Batman Part II.

Warner Bros. is positioning this as a four-quadrant, all-audience spectacle, and it is interesting to note that Abrams is personally composing the original score. The delay for this film is actually a positive for cinema buffs, as it allows for an IMAX 70 mm rollout that requires more time to generate the necessary prints.

Other parts of the Warner Bros. slate are moving around as well. Sam Esmail is working on a new movie called Panic Carefully, which stars Julia Roberts. That title is now hitting theaters on April 9, 2027, following a slight shift from its previous February 26, 2027, slot. To keep that February 26 date occupied, the studio has slotted in Revenge of La Llorona.

It is a massive game of musical chairs for these release dates, but it seems the studio is prioritizing the quality of the technical rollout for these big films. I am personally looking forward to seeing how that extra time translates to the screen, especially with the camera test footage looking as promising as it does.

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