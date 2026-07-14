Louisiana rapper reportedly paid $600k for a Trump pardon that never came. He’s now suing the lobbyists who claimed the president was ready to sign it

Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz, whose legal name is Torence Hatch, is currently in an arbitration battle after paying $600,000 to two lobbyists who promised him a presidential pardon that never came. The lobbyists, Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, are described as far-right political operatives. According to Notus, Boosie’s defense lawyer, Meghan Blanco, said they were initially impressed by the firm’s claims that it had secured nine previous pardons for clients.

Recommended Videos

However, an analysis of federal lobbying disclosures reportedly does not support that claim. According to Blanco, only one of their clients, nursing home executive Joseph Schwartz, has received a pardon, and a White House official stated that Wohl and Burkman had nothing to do with it. The firm, JM Burkman & Associates, has also faced significant legal trouble in the past, including felony convictions for an illegal robocall campaign that targeted voters.

The agreement between Boosie and the lobbyists was signed on September 30. It included a provision allowing Boosie to request a partial refund of $300,000 if a pardon was not secured by a specific date. Legal experts who reviewed the contract noted that such a refund guarantee is highly unusual and that the short time frame for delivery was a major red flag.

According to Boosie’s lawyer Jill Craft, the contract also contained numerous typos, including a date referring to January 31, 2025, which both parties reportedly understood to mean 2026.

By New Year’s Day, Boosie received a call from his lawyer informing him that the lobbyists claimed President Donald Trump had the pardon in hand and was ready to sign it. When the pardon failed to materialize, Boosie’s team sought confirmation, only to find that the White House had no record of a pardon application filed on his behalf.

😳 Boosie Badazz sues after paying $600K for a Trump pardon that never materialized.



What we know: https://t.co/xX5BcXRjyp pic.twitter.com/XhhKju6xLb — TMZ (@TMZ) July 13, 2026

When Boosie then demanded his $300,000 refund, the lobbyists refused, claiming they were essentially bankrupt due to debts and fines from previous legal issues.

One source familiar with the White House pardon process told reporters, “They’ve got no juice.” Wohl and Burkman reportedly name-dropped influential figures to build credibility, claiming to have support from people like Laura Loomer, Mike Cernovich, and various members of Congress. However, several of those individuals, when reached for comment, denied any involvement or even knowing the lobbyists.

Despite their legal history, the firm’s lobbying revenue has grown significantly, rising from $1.3 million in 2023 to $3.2 million in 2025, according to available figures. Boosie is also dealing with separate legal challenges, as federal prosecutors are reportedly seeking to revoke his supervised release following accusations that he violated conditions in May 2025.

His team has since filed a separate pardon application directly with the White House through legitimate channels. Craft, speaking about the broader situation, said, “In this society of ours, there are people who, you know, recognize that in others and prey on it.”

The arbitration case between Boosie and the lobbyists is currently ongoing. Similar claims of outside influence have surfaced in other high-profile pardon cases, like a leaked audio recording about a drug lord’s pardon.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy