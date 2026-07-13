Man ends things with dating app match, she shows up at his home with wine anyway

A Pennsylvania man’s brief experience with online dating took an unexpected turn after a woman he met through the dating app Match allegedly showed up at his home weeks after he decided not to pursue the relationship. What began as a single date has now resulted in serious criminal charges, with authorities accusing the woman of breaking into his residence.

Recommended Videos

According to NBC 10 Philadelphia, police in Bucks County have charged 30-year-old Lindsay Harris with burglary, criminal trespass, stalking, and harassment after officers allegedly caught her climbing through a rear window of the man’s Fairless Hills townhome on June 28. Investigators say the incident followed weeks of unusual activity that had left the homeowner increasingly unsettled. Dating app red flags have caught other people off guard too, like one woman who accidentally caught her boyfriend’s dating apps during a FaceTime screen share.

The man told investigators he first connected with Harris on the dating app and met her only once in person. Despite ending things after that meeting, he claimed she continued contacting him. He also told police he never shared his home address with her, making her appearance at his residence even more alarming.

This went way beyond an awkward dating app story

Before the alleged break-in, the man said he noticed strange signs inside his home over several weeks. Personal belongings appeared to have been moved, and items were left in places where he did not remember putting them. Although the incidents raised concerns, he did not contact police until June 28.

That day, he returned home and found Harris standing outside his sliding glass door before calling 911. When officers arrived, they allegedly found her attempting to climb through an open rear window. Investigators also said she had brought along a bottle of wine and some water ice when she arrived at the property.

Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney emphasized the seriousness of the case, stating that unlawfully entering someone else’s home is a felony offense. Harris was later arraigned on burglary, criminal trespass, stalking, and harassment charges. Court records show she has since posted bail and is scheduled to return for a preliminary hearing on July 21.

The case has also renewed discussion about the privacy risks associated with online dating. Licensed private investigator Dennis Elberly said many people underestimate how much personal information can be uncovered through digital footprints. He noted that some investigators now provide background or premarital screening services for people who want additional peace of mind before entering a relationship. Other dating app cases have shown similar deception, including one where an iPhone exposed a fake identity a man had been using with his match.

Police echoed those concerns, pointing out that it has become increasingly easy for strangers to locate personal information online. Investigators encouraged people using dating apps to review their privacy settings, limit the amount of personal information they share with new matches, and take precautions before allowing someone into their personal lives.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy