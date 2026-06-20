Instagram user claims a man she met on a dating app bought her an iPhone that later revealed that he had used a fake name and was newly married

An Instagram user named Lula says she found out her dating app match was leading a double life, after the iPhone he bought her ended up exposing who he really was. The situation started when Lula matched with a man who seemed like a great catch at first. During their early chats, she mentioned that her phone had broken after a fall.

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He then told her he had already bought her a brand new iPhone, which she could pick up from a store. It seemed like a generous and thoughtful gesture at the time. Lula shared the full story on Instagram. The phone, which had seemed like a kind gift, soon became the reason his secret came out.

Shortly after they first met in person, the device started suggesting people she might know. Following these suggestions, she landed on his business page, where she discovered he had been using a fake name the entire time they had been talking. The page also showed that he was newly married and had just gotten back from his honeymoon.

Lula confronted him about lying to her. The situation later escalated to the point where his wife found out he was active on dating apps. This story comes amid a wider pattern of people hiding their relationship status on dating apps.

According to the Institute for Family Studies, many young single people are starting to stay away from dating apps because of experiences like this one. The report found that 11% of married adults under 40 are currently using these apps, and husbands are more likely to use them than wives. Separately, social media platforms have been making changes of their own, including tracking teen accounts and alerting parents about their activity.

The report also said that while some married users claim they’re only looking for friends, the data suggests many are actually looking for romantic relationships or hookups. This matches what happened with the man Lula met, since he never told her he was married. These concerns have also fed into wider debates over online safety, including a recent move to restrict social media access for under-16s in the UK.

Lula decided to keep the phone and used it to record a video explaining what happened, as a warning to others about the risks of online dating. The video got a lot of attention, with many people commenting on the story.

One commenter wrote, “These married Men want everyone but the women they married 😂😂” Another commenter said, “The phone dropping was a sign from the universe 👏🏽❤️” A third commenter wrote, “The wife probably already knew.”

Lula posts lifestyle and dating content on Instagram under the handle @lulaindee.It should be noted that this story is based solely on the postmaker’s account. The other individual has not publicly responded, and the claims have not been independently verified.

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