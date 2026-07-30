Illinois educator had her colleague grilled online for wearing vacation clothes. She explains how teachers are ‘never fully off the clock’

An Illinois educator is sparking a major conversation about the boundaries between a teacher’s professional life and their personal time after she spoke out against the intense scrutiny educators face online, The Nerd Stash reported. She recently posted a video that has gained significant traction, racking up over 131,000 views and more than 22,000 likes.

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The core of her argument is that teachers are often treated as though they are never fully off the clock, and she believes this creates an environment where they feel pressured to maintain a perfect moral image at all times. The catalyst for her video was seeing a fellow teacher face backlash online simply for wearing vacation clothes. She pointed out that teachers get policed in a way that virtually no other profession experiences.

She shared her own experience from her first few years in the classroom when she was working a bartending job about 30 minutes away from her school. When members of the community discovered her side gig, she said they were so scandalized that she could live this double life. She argues that society expects teachers to act like the fictional character Miss Honey from Matilda, but students would actually benefit more from seeing their teachers as full people with lives outside the classroom.

A significant part of her argument centers on the gender dynamics within the profession

Because teaching is a career largely filled by women, she believes it is held to outdated standards of selflessness and moral character. She even suggested that these expectations contribute to the lower pay often associated with education. It is easy to see her point when you compare the public reaction to teachers versus the way society views other professions like doctors or politicians.

@evidencebasedkate Teachers are expected to surrender their personhood when they take the job. This is what the research says about why that keeps happening. ♬ original sound – Evidence Based Kate

The response from the teaching community has been overwhelming, with many colleagues jumping into the comments to share their own frustrations. One commenter noted, “We are literally taught in college that we are held to a higher standard and that we need to privatize all socials.” Another teacher shared, “This is my biggest beef about being a teacher: we can’t be ourselves.”

The consensus among many is that this scrutiny is unfair and uniquely burdensome. One person pointedly remarked, “Heavy on the ‘they don’t do this to politicians‘,” while another added, “It is often ONLY the women in the profession that get held to this standard.”

Not every teacher is losing sleep over these expectations, though. One commenter took a more indifferent approach, writing, “They don’t pay me enough to care what they think outside my contract hours.”

In a follow-up video, the educator addressed those who argue that teachers should be held to higher standards because they are role models for children. She countered that demanding perfection actually sends an unhealthy message to students, as it discourages the importance of authenticity and the reality that everyone makes mistakes.

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