She claimed her mother gave her life to a ‘trad wife’ role without any appreciation, then exposed what her father did just one year after her death

A TikToker took to her platform to explain how she felt about being the daughter of a mother who she thinks was never afforded the level of respect she should have as a traditional wife. According to DailyDot, she shared that her mother spent years homeschooling her children and doing household work. This traditional wife role apparently left her quite stressed, and eventually, she passed away. A year later, it appears that her father remarried.

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The daughter shared the story on her TikTok account @canceledchristian. She explained the details of her childhood as the daughter of a ‘trad wife.’ The TikToker seemingly explained the family dynamics and the prejudice her mother faced, saying that her father is a businessman in the software industry, but her mother was the one who helped him set up the business, and, according to her, she ‘never got credit for that.’

In the video, the woman stated that her parents did not believe in birth control, which apparently caused challenges in her mother’s later pregnancies. She claimed her mother kept track of her fertility, but kept on producing children, until the last pregnancy at the age of 40. When serious complications caused her mother to be seriously ill, her parents started using birth control. Talking about the childhood dilemmas, she outlined that her father didn’t seem to like watching all five kids. The mother used to be stressed all the time with her responsibilities, and she never got any reward for that. Later, after her death, the husband remarried within a year, which seems like a betrayal.

The parents’ relationship raised significant eyebrows among viewers

Her video was reposted on X, and it seems to have sparked a debate, with people offering insights on the matter: one faction siding with the TikToker, suggesting the rigidity of traditional life, while others suggested it was her parents’ life choice.

Real trad wives don’t often have the opportunity to talk on social media about their experience. Here’s the daughter of a trad wife describing what it was like for her: pic.twitter.com/RoRAW3Vowu — Pardes Seleh 🧜‍♀️ (@PardesSeleh) June 10, 2026

One commenter seemingly doubled down on the points raised by the lady in the video, stating, “Women need support – in the olden days there were other women who would share the burden of raising the kids – housemaid, grandparents, etc… in a lot of societies around the world this is the norm. This western way of doing it all alone is just not normal and breaks women!”

While another commenter suggested, “Sounds like your parents chose a certain lifestyle and did it very well. You can choose something else.” While some comments were about the life choices and the intricacies of traditional life, some raised concerns about the girl’s stance, as one said, “I’m not hearing a lot of love for her mother. Sad.”

In my opinion, there must be a balance between the traditional and non-traditional aspects of life to keep both sides of domestic and personal life in check. It’s not the first time that a relationship has gone viral, with many sharing their opinions, but since we aren’t aware of the other side of the story, anything said would be speculation.

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