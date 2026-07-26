Waiter spotted a mole on customer’s arm and slipped him a note mid-meal. Redditors have nothing but praise for the waiter

A waiter recently took the initiative to slip a note to a customer after spotting a concerning mole on the man’s arm during a meal, Daily Dot reported. This act of kindness has since gained massive attention on Reddit, where the original poster, @jpdiv, shared a photo of the message in the r/mildlyinteresting subreddit. It is quite a remarkable story that has resonated with nearly 140,000 people who have upvoted the post as of publication.

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In the note, the waiter explained that they were a medical professional and felt compelled to speak up after seeing the mole on the customer’s right arm. The message described the spot as being “worrisome at first glance” and urged the man to get it checked out by a specialist immediately. The waiter specifically recommended that the customer visit either a dermatologist or a plastic surgeon for a proper evaluation. While the waiter claimed to work in the medical field, it is worth noting that this detail has not been verified.

Instead of causing a scene or making the customer feel uncomfortable in a public setting, the waiter left a private note. The waiter even included a kind personal remark at the end of the message, which read, “P.D. Your wife and baby are beautiful.”

Many people are using this as a reminder of how we can all look out for one another in our daily lives. One user commented, “These stories of people being insistent upon helping are so heartwarming. We could all be like this all the time.” Another person pointed out that the waiter acted appropriately by directing the customer to a professional rather than trying to provide a personal consultation. They said, “I love how he wasn’t all like “call my practice,” but was like, you should go to someone.”

It is also interesting to see how many others have had similar experiences. The thread has become a space for people to share accounts of strangers noticing potential health issues. One user, @accountforbabystuff, shared a story about a hairdresser who discovered a friend’s melanoma. They noted, “It’s a little scary, it could be lurking in the scalp like that.” This really highlights why it is so important to pay attention to our health and the health of those around us.

Another commenter perfectly captured the sentiment of the thread by writing, “A doctor sees you at a distance, sees a problem from that distance, and is kind enough to leave you a note. Time to go meet one of his fellow doctors.” While it remains unconfirmed whether the man actually went to see a doctor following the encounter, the community is clearly pulling for him. It is definitely a situation where taking the cautious route is the right move.

It is not every day you see such genuine care coming from a complete stranger, and it is honestly great to see so many people celebrating that kind of empathy online.

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