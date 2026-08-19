A woman filmed a full outfit video in a classroom, kicking her leg up and posing for the camera. Viewers are questioning if she’s even a teacher

A woman is currently facing significant backlash online after a video surfaced showing her posing, kicking her leg up, and modeling an outfit in what appears to be a school classroom. As reported by Daily Dot, this clip has ignited a heated debate regarding professional standards for educators, as viewers are questioning if the classroom should be used as a personal backdrop for social media content.

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The footage, posted by user @heymissteacher with the caption “Today’s teacher OOTD,” features the woman showcasing a colorful, flowing dress layered over what looks like a leather skirt. She completed the look with black jewelry, black shoes featuring prominent slits, a black leather belt, and contact lenses that appear to have a star pattern over the pupil.

The controversy gained momentum after an X user shared the clip with a pointed critique. The user wrote, “A teacher on the first day of school… in the actual classroom… filming a full OOTD, kicking her leg up, skirt flaring, posing for the camera like it’s a fashion shoot instead of a place where kids are supposed to learn.” The same user also added, “at least she chose the sunny side of goth chic.”

What people online are saying

The reactions across social media have been largely critical. One person commented, “Yep and it’s why I don’t care if they’re underpaid.” Another individual wrote, “I will never put my kids in public schools they are just indoctrination camps that is it.” Others focused specifically on the dress code aspect, with one person stating, “Teachers should have dress codes and this should not be allowed.”

This is precisely why our kids go off to public schools and come back so screwed up.



A teacher on the first day of school… in the actual classroom… filming a full OOTD, kicking her leg up, skirt flaring, posing for the camera like it’s a fashion shoot instead of a place where… pic.twitter.com/58xwb8co9s — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) August 17, 2026

Some commenters went as far as to describe the outfit as “insane” and noted that the star-patterned contact lenses made her look like she was “going to a rave with those freaky ass contacts.” This isn’t the first time a teacher’s classroom behavior has gone viral, as one educator playing a PS5 mid-lesson sparked the same kind of divide online.

Critics of these trends often argue that the classroom should be reserved for education rather than self-expression. One commenter remarked, “A classroom is not a place for a teacher’s self expression, it is a place for a teacher to teach, and if they cant figure that out then they shouldn’t be a teacher.” Many parents are now calling for stricter enforcement of dress codes, questioning why teachers are not held to the same standards of distraction as the students they supervise.

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