Tensions erupted at a Clear Lake boat ramp when local fishing YouTuber Captain Crunch Boats was suddenly stabbed while recording boaters. What began as a tense exchange quickly turned violent at the Clear Lake Parks public boat ramps along NASA Parkway over the weekend.

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According to the ABC13 report, the entire confrontation was captured during a 75-minute livestream. The footage is now being reviewed by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office as investigators work to establish exactly what happened.

Captain Crunch was recording boaters when an argument developed near the dock. Near the end of the livestream, he waved at a woman who was leaving and said, “See you later, Karen!” The situation then escalated after another exchange with a woman.

A place where Captain Crunch felt at home suddenly became dangerous

The camera suddenly fell to the ground during the confrontation. Investigators say an unknown person approached Captain Crunch from behind and stabbed him. People can be heard yelling for the alleged attacker to stop as the struggle continued.

A YouTuber was stabbed from behind during an argument at a Texas dock



The boaters that 'Captain Crunch Boats' argued with helped him, while the police are still looking for the culprit. #YouTube #Crime #Stabbing pic.twitter.com/HQpVG4qPIc — zSkerWizrdz (@zxxkgkillerxxz) August 18, 2026

Some of the boaters involved in the earlier argument then rushed to help Captain Crunch. Voices on the livestream can be heard shouting “get off” Captain Crunch during the struggle.

Harrison Woods is a fishing guide who frequently visits the dock. He believes the attack appeared to be personal. “It seems like the stabbing was personal because if you watch the video, the guy comes from behind him,” Woods said. The incident also comes as another streamer was accused of assaulting a fellow creator during a livestream.

Woods also described Captain Crunch as a familiar presence at the location. “He’s always out here. I come out here about seven days a week. He’s very friendly, just recording, just getting entertainment from the boat ramp,” Woods said.

The incident also involved an apparent case of mistaken identity. The suspect is accused of slashing the tires of a black truck belonging to another fisherman. The fisherman revealed his truck looks exactly like the one driven by Captain Crunch. He believes the suspect may have attacked the wrong vehicle.

Captain Crunch suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital. He later posted about the incident on social media and promised a complete update for his followers. This is not the first time a livestream has captured unexpected moments, including one TikTok driving broadcast.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is still trying to identify the person responsible. Investigators have obtained video that may show the suspect but have not found a clear view of the person’s face. They are seeking additional footage from the area and asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office.

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